Sports editor Jack Stallard and staff writer Thomas Bingham take a by-the-numbers look at the season openers for the Longview Lobos, Pine Tree Pirates and Spring Hill Panthers for the opening week of the 2022 season:
LONGVIEW
457: Total yards of Longview offense in Friday’s 36-10 win at McKinney Boyd.
3: Taylor Tatum rushing touchdowns in the season-opening victory.
2: Longview touchdown connections between quarterback Jordan Allen and receiver Jalen Hale in Friday’s first quarter.
1: McKinney Boyd safety wrapped up Longview’s scoring spree on Friday.
0: Second Half points allowed by the Longview defense during the THSCA Kickoff Classic.
PINE TREE
166: Total yards for Pirate QB Cale Skinner, who completed 6 of 18 passes for 119 yards and one TD to go along with 47 rushing yards.
0: Third or fourth-down conversions by the Pirates, who were 0 for 9 on third down and 0 for 2 on fourth down.
70: Yards on a touchdown pass from Skinner to Tre Brown just 21 seconds into the second quarter to give the Pirates a brief 7-0 lead.
0: Turnovers by the Pirates.
1: Penalty for 5 yards by the Pirates
SPRING HILL
502: Yards of total offense for Spring Hill during Thursday’s 44-34 home win against Sabine. The Panthers had 235 passing yards and 267 rushing yards.
4: Game losing streak in season openers was snapped by Spring Hill’s first win of 2022.
3: Straight season-opening matchups between Spring Hill and Sabine.
2: Straight Spring Hill wins going back to the 2021 district finale at North Lamar.
1: Fourth quarter defensive touchdown during Levi Mackey’s pick six.