Each fall, a new batch of hunters will begin their hunting career.
Some will hunt for the rest of their lives and some, not so much. Our little part of the world has a high percentage of hunters, even in a state known for hunting. It’s not for everyone, and it’s important for hunters to never pressure others.
There are a few facts new hunters, better yet, all hunters and non-hunters alike should know. Not everyone is aware, and if we can educate anyone about the outdoors, then as outdoor lovers it is our duty to share.
Purchasing hunting/fishing licenses annually is a requirement for enjoying these things. The money from license, fees and endorsements goes to the general fund for improving our outdoor experience across the state. State parks, public hunting opportunities and many other facilities are all part of the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department’s effort to make our state the outdoor mecca it is.
Here’s where the anti or non-hunters can help.
Anti-hunting groups typically are for nature, just not the hunting part. If these folks purchased hunting and fishing licenses each year as well as a Federal Waterfowl Stamp, they would be supporting the wildlife not only in Texas but across the U.S. The same people could attend hunter and boater education classes to further support Texas’ wildlife and parks.
As for the state-required hunter and boater education courses, hunting may not be needed but anyone born on or after Sept. 1, 1993, who wishes to operate certain vessels on the public waterways of Texas must have a boater education certificate. Getting these certificates has never been easier. In the digital age and with the advent of COVID-19, many things have moved to an electronic face-to-face meetings.
Webinars, Zoom and other apps/programs have actually made things easier.
For any educational programs offered by the TP&W, go online and get started. The website is set up for finding the best way for each individual’s needs. For example, hunter education, which is required for any hunter in Texas (including out-of-state hunters) born on or after Sept. 2, 1971, must successfully complete hunter education. Minimum age for certification is 9 years.
Go to https://tpwd.texas.gov/, click on the education tab and scroll down until you find Hunter education. There are multiple ways to take the course and you can choose the format that suits your needs.
Of course every educational resource is labeled and some of the workshops and courses will surprise you as to what is available. Look around and see what all you and yours will need and what might catch your eye.
Good luck to all the archery hunters hitting the stand Saturday.
Send photos, especially of the kids.