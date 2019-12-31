Before 2019 heads into retirement and we welcome 2020, allow us to take you on a journey back through the past 365 days to a year that included more state and individual championships, much-deserved honors for some area coaches and tremendous success on the football field, tennis courts, fairways, volleyball court and baseball diamond for area athletes.
CARTHAGE … AGAIN
For the third time in four seasons and the seventh time in 13 years under head coach Scott Surratt, the Carthage Bulldogs brought home a state championship in football.
The Bulldogs completed a perfect 16-0 season with a 42-28 win over Waco La Vega in the Class 4A Division I state title game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
“Seven championships.” Surratt said shortly after the game, pausing to let it all sink in. “To get even one is amazing, and to keep rolling to get to seven is incredible.”
Carthage rolled up 496 total yards offensively – 265 on the ground and 231 through the air. Mason Coutney rushed for 232 yards and three touchdowns, and Kai Horton passed for 231 yards and three scores. In a bit of bad news for opposing teams in 2020, both of those players are juniors.
Kelvontay Dixon, the game’s offensive MVP, hauled in seven passes for 120 yards and caught all three TD strikes fro Horton.
The 2019 team joins Bulldog championship teams from 2009, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2016 and 2017 in bringing the big trophy back to East Texas.
THREE-FOR-THREE
For the first time since the 2001 season, all three University Interscholastic League schools with campuses inside the city limits of Longview – Longview, Pine Tree and Spring Hill – earned a right to compete in the high school football playoffs.
Longview went unbeaten in district play en route to the 11th perfect regular season in school history and the team’s 40th district championship. After opening postseason play with 41-10 win over Temple, the Lobos saw their season end with a 27-25 loss to Dallas Jesuit to finish the year with an 11-1 record.
Pine Tree opened district play with four straight wins to lock up an early playoff spot. The Pirates lost three in a row to end the regular season and then fell to A&M Consolidated, 42-14, to finish with a 5-6 record.
Spring Hill, under first-year head coach Jonny Louvier, ended a couple of long postseason droughts.
The Panthers defeated Liberty-Eylau in the second district game to basically secure a playoff spot in a five-team district, but Spring Hill wasn’t satisfied.
After falling to eventual Division II state champion Pleasant Grove, the Panthers ended the regular season with a 28-14 win over Pittsburg and then defeated Caddo Mills, 23-12, in bi-district play before losing to Waco Connally to finish the year with a 5-6 record.
The win over Caddo Mills was the first postseason victory for the Panthers since 2004.
“Our seniors wanted to be the ones that got us back to the playoffs,” Louvier said.
Mission accomplished, and Pirate head coach Kerry Lane made a prediction.
“I think it’s good for the town,” Lane said. “It creates a good buzz about football. It’s cool this is happening for the first time since 2001, but I think it’s about to be a yearly thing.”
HOF COACHES
Former Carthage baseball coach Scott Lee was inducted into the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame in Waco back in January, and in May basketball coaches Ken Loyd and Carl Allen will join the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame after being selected for the honor back in July.
Lee coached 23 seasons at Carthage, and had just one losing season (his first). His teams won 511 games and two state titles (1990 and 2005), advanced to the state tournament two other times (1994 and 2001), made the playoffs 19 times in 23 seasons, won 20 or more games 14 times and won 27 or more games seven times.
Sixty-eight of his players signed college scholarships, and 16 were drafted.
Allen, who died in 2001, coached at Waskom and Sabine. His teams won 714 games, made 14 playoff appearances, won 12 district championships, made four trips to the state tournament and Sabine won state titles in 1980 and 1980 under his watch.
Loyd coached for more than 40 years and his teams won 851 games. He won a state championship at Huntington in 1974 and added state titles at Avinger in 1977 and 1996.
KING PICKS AGGIES
Longview quarterback Haynes King saw his recruitment pick up quickly following a solid sophomore season, earning an offer from Louisiana Tech in February of 2018. During the summer, offers from Arkansas and Auburn followed.
King landed seven more offers through the course of his junior season in which he re-wrote Longview’s record books. Following the state title run as a junior, which included numerous accolades from throughout the state, 2019 greeted King with offers from Tennessee, LSU, Miami, Oregon, UCLA, Duke and, last but not least, Texas A&M.
The Lobo standout narrowed his choices to Tennessee, Auburn, Duke and Texas A&M, and before the start of the 2019 season he picked the Aggies – eventually signing with Texas A&M earlier this month.
King finished his Lobo career with a 37-2 record as a starter, passing for 7,727 yards, 86 touchowns and 20 interceptions and rushing for 1,311 yards and 20 more touchdowns. He also caught a touchdown pass and averaged 43.4 yards per punt as a senior.
QUEEN OF THE COURT
Spring Hill senior Lexi Penn closed out her high school tennis career in style by capturing the Class 4A singles state championship at the UIL State Tennis Tournament in College Station.
Penn defeated Lenka Okasova of Decatur in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2, for the championship.
Penn, who less than a month earlier signed a national letter-of-intent with the University of Central Oklahoma, was making her third trip to the UIL State Tennis Tournament.
She was a state finalist in doubles as a freshman and a state semifinalist in mixed doubles with her brother, Dawson, as a junior.
TST DYNASTY
Trinity School of Texas captured its fourth straight TAPPS Class A state championship with a victory at Squaw Valley Golf Club in Glen Rose.
Led by overall medalist Rhett Sellers with a two-day total of 140, the Titans made it four in a row. Carter Hill was second overall with a 145. Tripp Boorman and Thomas Coverstone rounded out the championship squad for the Titans.
VOLLEYBALL ROAD
East Texas is home to several outstanding volleyball programs, but in 2019, a 17-mile stretch of highway produced some of the most dominant teams in the state.
Starting in Tatum where the Lady Eagles and veteran coach Leven Barker reside and finishing in Carthage where both the high school and local college team held court, the action was always good and often spectacular.
In between is Beckville, which has become one of the state’s most consistent programs.
Beckville, under head coach Cherry Downs, advanced to its eighth straight regional tournament before falling to Iola in the regional semifinals in Longview.
Downs, who has a 279-58 record at the school, led Beckville to a state title in 2018 and the team’s 36-14 record in 2019 gave the Ladycats seven straight seasons with at least 30 victories.
Tatum advanced to the regional tournament also, falling to Gunter and finishing the season with a 32-11 record. The Lady Eagles were led by Essence Allen, who erned TAVC, TGCA and TSWA first team all-state honors along with being named the Longview News-Journal’s All East Texas MVP.
Barker is now 632-243 as a head coach, and has at least 100 wins at three different schools – Mexia, Pine Tree and Carthage.
Speaking of Carthage, head coach Dawn Stewart earned All ET Coach of the Year honors and Faith Kruebbe was the LN-J’s Newcomer of the Year after the Lady Bulldogs advanced to the UIL State Tournament for the first time since 2003.
Carthage defeated Palestine, Gatesville, China Spring, Splendora and Midlothian Heritage in the playoffs before falling in the state semifinals to Hereford and finishing the year with a 41-5 record.
Panola College welcomed back Nicole Thorn as its head coach, and the 1998 Pine Tree graduate led the fillies to a 30-10 record and to their third trip to the NJCAA National Tournament in the past four seasons.
The Fillies lost to Tyler to open regional tournament action, but rebounded to defeat Laredo, Lee and Tyler to punch their ticket to the big dance. Panola fell to Polk State, defeated Snow and then lost to New Mexico Military to end the year.
Thorn coached at Panola from 2008-2012 and led the Fillies to the 2009 national tournament. She left Panola to coach at White Oak High School, and was replaced by her sister, Amber McCray before returning to Panola when McCray became the head coach at Louisiana Tech.
TWO FOR AUSTIN
Kilgore and Linden-Kildare both ended long droughts between trips to the UIL State Baseball Tournament by earning trips to Austin in 2019.
Kilgore finished the year 32-8 and advanced to the state tournament for the fourth time in school history – joining the 1960, 1971 and 1972 teams. The Bulldogs swept Liberty-Eylau and Wills Point to open the playoffs, took two of three from Pleasant Grove and Melissa and swept Benbrook before falling to Sweeny, 5-1, in the Class 4A state semifinals.
Linden-Kildare also made the trip in Class 2A, joining Tiger squads from 1980, 1984 and 1985 as touranment qualifiers.
The Tigers finished the year 21-10, defeating Union Grove, Rivercrest, Woden and James Bowie to reach the tournament and then knocking off Valley Mills (5-0) in the semifinals before falling to Dallardsville Big Sandy (7-1) in the 2A championship game.
GENTLE GIANT DIES
The East Texas coaching ranks lost one of its best coaches and East Texas lost a great man with the death of former Pine Tree coach Rick Dowdle.
Dowdle, 63, was a standout for the Pine Tree basketball team in the early 70s and led the Pirates to the 1973 state championship.
Dowdle later played at Stephen F. Austin State University, graduating in 1978 and working as an assistant under Rex Ray for four seasons before entering the corporate world of business.
After a decade off the court, he returned to coaching and took the head job at Kilgore High School. He left Kilgore to lead the Longview Lobos after Leroy Romines retired, and returned to Pine Tree as an assistant in 2001-2002 before becoming head coach a year later.
Pine Tree won two district titles, a pair of bi-district crowns and qualified for the postseason four more times in Dowdle’s 15 seasons on the sidelines.
TRAYLOR TO UTSA
Former Gilmer head football coach Jeff Traylor, who spent five seasons as an assistant coach in the college ranks, finally got his chance to head up a college program when he was named head coach at UT-San Antonio.
Traylor won 87 percent of his games and led Gilmer to three state championships in 15 seasons. He left Gilmer to become tight ends and special teams coach at the University of Texas, and coached running backs at SMU and Arkansas before heading south to coach the Roadrunners.
Traylor, a 1986 Gilmer graduate, began his coaching career at Big Sandy. He was an assistant at Big Sandy and Jacksonville before becoming head coach at Gilmer in 2000.
The Buckeyes missed the playoffs in Traylor’s first season at Gilmer, but made the postseason in each of the next 14 campaigns – winning state titles in 2004, 2009 and 2014 and playing for titles in 2007 and 2012 under Traylor.