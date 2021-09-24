JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville scored two touchdowns in a 2:17 span in the second quarter, following a pair of Hallsville turnovers, and the Indians went on to trounce the Bobcats 49-20 at the Tomato Bowl on Friday.
The game was the District 9-5A-II opener for both clubs.
Hallsville (0-4, 0-1) got on the scoreboard with 7:37 to play in the first half when quarterback Jace Mosely connected with Elijah Nicholson on a catch and run down the Hallsville sideline that resulted in a 57-yard touchdown.
Joel Ontiveros added the point after touchdown to cut the Jacksonville (1-3, 1-0) lead to 14-7.
That’s where things stood until JT Johnson plowed into the end zone from three yards out with :02 left in the opening half.
Johnson was the offensive catalyst for the Tribe — he led Jacksonville in rushing (17-91) and caught three passes for 87 yards.
He scored three rushing touchdowns and caught a 59-yard scoring strike from Ryan McCown.
Jacksonville put Hallsville on the ropes when McCown tossed a 69-yard scoring strike to Devin McCuin with 5:32 left in the third stanza, which increased the Indian lead to 28-7.
The Bobcats continued to fight an were able to pull to within 14 points after Nicholson hauled in a 49-yard touchdown pass from Mosely at the 3:19 mark of the third quarter, which made the score 28-14.
Jacksonville put the game out of reach by scoring on its following two possessions.
Hallsville’s final score came with 5:58 to play in the game. That’s when Kam Gaut caught a 4-yard touchdown strike from Mosely. The PAT was no good.
Nicholson led Hallsville in rushing, gaining 115 on 22 carries. He also was the Bobcats top receiver, reeling in two passes (both touchdown grabs) for 106 yards.
Mosely went 18-38 for 217 yards and three touchdowns.
Hallsville will return home to face Texas High at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, with Jacksonville traveling to Marshall at the same time.