The East Texas Hockey organization was launched in 2022 after its founder and former IEHL goalie Justin Duplantis and his family moved to Winnsboro, and it’s already experiencing a strong start.
“I was doing some private coaching in Rowlett, and my wife suggested we try and get a league started out here,” Duplantis said of how East Texas Hockey started. “I just put the feelers out on Facebook, and it was well received. We had two dozen people [in the beginning] that said they were interested in learning more about it.”
The group’s current inline hockey clubs reside in Longview, Kilgore, Winnsboro and Rowlett and have all experienced growth in the form of new players. Duplantis has noticed 30 members in Longview and 40 in Winnsboro, so he plans to add more sites in Gilmer and Athens in the not-too-distant future.
“We have about a 97 percent retention rate,” Duplantis said of the hockey reception in East Texas so far. “We’ve [only] lost one or two kids since starting the program. Everyone that comes out and tries it really enjoys it. It’s different than any other sport out there. It’s very fast-paced and a lot of fun.”
Longview’s club, which is coached by Adam Kaufmann, recently launched on March 6, and continues to host Monday practices for younger and older players at 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at REO Starplex and Event Center.
“We got people starting on all kinds of levels,” Duplantis said of the current hockey players that he oversees. “We’ve had kids who have never skated before. I’m talking from the age of four to 17. If you’re consistently coming out every week, you pick it up pretty quick.”
Duplantis encourages locals to participate and remain in the sport because it doesn’t take long for them to see results. That gives the current players of the East Texas hockey clubs the opportunity to prepare, compete and succeed at the upcoming 3v3 Youth Ironman Tournament. It will take place at the Winnsboro Rink (852 County Road 4570, Winnsboro, Texas 75494) on April 29 and 30, and host an older division of 10 to 14-year old athletes both days, and a younger group of four to nine-year old players on Sunday.
“Within a few months, you’re able to get around enough to be somewhat competitive,” Duplantis said of what a player’s dedication to the sport can lead to. “That’s why we do these tournaments. This tournament we’re planning on having [at the end of the month], probably 15 to 20 teams are coming out. It should be a really good time. You got teams from Houston, Austin, Dallas and around East Texas.”
Duplantis emphasizes a competitive experience for East Texas Hockey, so players of all skill levels will be selected for the different teams.
“Anyone is eligible to play in the tournament,” he said. “It’s not a skill level thing. The highest skill level player is put with the lowest skill level player to even out the teams. It’s supposed to be fun for everyone. The teams are pretty even across the board and hopefully the games will be a bit more even.”
The East Texas hockey clubs not only provide competition opportunities, but they also offer rare low-cost memberships. It’s free in Longview and Winnsboro, and currently 30 dollars a month in Kilgore.
“I think the main thing that’s been exciting is the low cost of entry,” said Duplantis. “Hockey’s an extremely expensive sport. We have created inexpensive programs. We are also providing used equipment that they can borrow. There is no cost to parents, which I think has encouraged people to try it out. If they want to buy equipment, we have partnerships with hockey manufacturers to get discounted rates. If they want to buy the used gear, they can buy it for a fraction of that.”
Duplantis wants to continue to see the necessary growth to host an East Texas all-star weekend that includes a combine, skills challenge and game the first week of June, and later send a group of the best players under the East Texas Rink Rats name to a larger event known as Summer Shootout between July 21 and 23 at El Paso’s Nations Tobin Sports Center.
“We’re looking for people that have the availability and the will to travel,” Duplantis said of the all-star team selection process. “I know Rowlett is really bought in and they’re really strong. We expect there to be quite a bit of representation from that area, and long term from the Shreveport and Longview areas.”