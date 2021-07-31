TYLER — Jack Ireland feels right at home in his new home state.
Ireland, a former UCLA Bruin, recently moved to the Lone Star State and on Friday he felt like a native Texan by winning the $210,000 51st Higginbotham Texas State Open in Tyler.
Not only did he capture perhaps the most prestigious state tournament, but he did it in record-smashing fashion with a 25-under par, winning by four strokes and picking up a first-place prize of $42,500 at The Cascades Golf & Country Club.
“This win is a huge confidence booster, it will hopefully get me down the road playing in a few more events and will hopefully breed better golf,” said Ireland, who hails from Mission Viejo, California, and now lives in The Woodlands. “I tried to just stay focused on my game, I knew if I kept continuing to play like the first three rounds it would take care of itself in the end.”
Ireland fired a 255 with a final round of 64 after previous scores of 63-64-63. The previous record was 22-under, set by Kelly Grunewald in 2005 at the White Bluff Resort (New Course) in Whitney.
Amazingly, Ireland was bogey free on the back nine for the entire week, which included 13 birdies and an eagle.
Board, of Jacksonville, Florida, finished at 21-under 259. He won $22,000. Placing third was Brook Bailey of Waco at 19-under 261 ($16,000).
Matthew Watkins, of Heath, earned Low Amateur honors after a 17-under 263 (67-66-66-64). Watkins is a rising sophomore at the University of New Mexico and he is also a former Ewing Automotive NTPGA Junior Tour member.
“It gave me good confidence knowing how good I can be if I really focus and try not to make many mistakes,” said Watkins, a Rockwall High School graduate. “My short game and the ability to get up and down when I needed to was the best part of my game this week.”
Nic Ishee, PGA Assistant Professional at Preston Trail Golf Club in Dallas, earned Low PGA Professional honors. He was one of two PGA professionals to make the cut and fired a 4-under 276 (67-70-71-68) in a tie for 45th place.
“This is awesome, this is the best section in the country, it is just cool to be the low PGA professional,” said Ishee.
The 51st Higginbotham Texas State Open, presented by Joyce Crane and Veritex Bank, was a 72-hole stroke play event that consisted of 123 professionals and 33 amateurs.
Mark Harrison, the executive director/CEO of the Northern Texas PGA, said he is “looking forward to returning to The Cascades next year.”
The Cascades was host to the Texas State Open for a record 10th time.
Also, the NTPGA presented a scholarship check of $5,000 to Mabank’s Joshua German, who will be a freshman at Sam Houston State University in the fall. The organization gave out 54 scholarships this year worth a record total of $454,000.