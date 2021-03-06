LETU Athletic Communications
JACKSON, Miss. — LeTourneau University’s Deonte Jackson stole the show in the final regular season game as the YellowJackets freshman tied an American Southwest Conference record in Friday’s 103-78 win at Belhaven.
Jackson went 16-for-16 from the free throw line to tie the ASC record for free throw percentage in a game. He matched Rocky Feliciano of Sul Ross State, who went 16-for-16 at the stripe versus Dallas Christian on Dec. 10, 2015, and Josiah Johnson, who equaled those numbers on Jan. 14 this year.
Jackson finished with a season-high 36 points as LETU (7-3, 5-3 ASC) likely assured itself a spot in the league postseason tournament quarterfinals scheduled to begin on Wednesday. The top four teams in each of the ASC’s divisions, based on winning percentage, advance to the ASC Championship Tournament. The final regular season games will be played Saturday.
LETU is seeking its sixth straight ASC Tournament appearance.
Jackson’s 36 points are the most by a YellowJacket this year.
John Argue had 18 points, nine rebounds and a block. Andrew Eberhardt had 17 points on 8 of 13 shooting, and had nine boards and, four assists and three steals. Jackson and Kyle Matthews both had three steals as well, while Matthews grabbed nine boards, and scored seven points. Isaac Stolzenburg had nine points and four assists.
LeTourneau went 28 of 33 from the free throw line.