The East Texas Baptist University Athletic Tiger Hall of Fame will welcome its four newest members on April 24, and one of the new members will be Jabori Jackson, current Forest Park Magnet Middle School Coordinator of Athletics.
Jackson becomes the 13th former football player to be named a ETBU hall of famer. That’s fitting because he was one of the original 13 players who joined the school’s football program when it restarted after 50 years in 2000 and played all four college seasons for the Tigers and coach Ralph Harris.
Jackson will be a member of the 2021 East Texas Baptist University athletic hall of fame class that also includes former ETBU administrator Donald Rominger, former ETBU women’s basketball player Janice (Sanders) Hearn and former ETBU volleyball athlete Arden (Tunnell) Johnson.
“It felt awesome,” Jackson said of the moment he heard about his induction. “It was just [an] amazing feeling that came over me. That touched me with a lot of things that went on in my past. Losing my mother, losing my grandmother, and I just lost my mother-in-law and lost my dad. It’s about time for some great news to come my way.”
“A lot of people don’t believe me, but when I first got to ETBU, they have a little small den underneath Ornelas Gymnasium that has all the hall of famers on the wall. I looked and said, ‘One day my goal is to be on that wall.’ And true enough with the grace of God and his stability and effort, I finally made it.”
Jackson, a Daytona Beach, Florida native, didn’t know what to expect when his high school football coach mentioned an opportunity to play college football in an unfamiliar place like Texas. But looking back on it now, it was the best thing that could’ve happened to him.
He ended up playing a critical role in the development of East Texas Baptist University’s football program, so it’s not a surprise that he’s a soon-to-be hall of famer.
His performances in games landed him on the all-American Southwest Conference team four times, including three as a wide receiver and once as a kick returner. He’s still in the ETBU record books as the player with the most kickoff return attempts, yards and touchdowns. He’s also third all-time in yards per kickoff return and receiving yards and touchdowns, fourth in receptions and fourth longest kickoff return, and fifth in yards per reception. Those types of achievements helped ETBU football rise from a 2-8 season in 2000 to a 9-3 record and both an ASC conference championship and a NCAA Division III playoff win in 2003.
“The whole four years I was there playing football stands out,” he said. “Just starting the program over from 50 years ago, being one of the 100 freshmen that came during two-a-days [and] being one of the 13 remaining seniors that made it all four years. Made great friends. A lot were in my wedding. Married my college sweetheart, Chaka Baker, who’s now Chaka Jackson [and] the head volleyball coach at Longview High School. We met my sophomore year there. ETBU, it changed me. It made me who I am today.”
Along with the university, East Texas has also impacted Jackson’s life. He has made it his home, with wife Chaka, daughter Triniti and sons Trent and Jacquez right by his side.
“It means a lot,” he said of the region. “I created history here. Football is different. They take it real serious down here. Texas is different. Just building a family here and working here, it’s different. I love it. I wouldn’t change it for the world.”
That includes his current job status at Forest Park.
“I could see myself here for a minute,” he said. “This position, I love it. The opportunity to be with [my family] on a constant day basis. Never know what the future holds when they graduate. Six or seven years from now, I might want to go to a high school. You know I might still be at Forest Park molding more young men and women to be successful.”