White Oak's Ben Jacyno and Jefferson's Da'Navia Thomas earned East Texas Player of the Week honors for their performances in games played Nov. 29-Dec. 4.
Jacyno heled lead White Oak to the Small School championship at the Rogers Law Firm Spring Hill/White Oak Tournament, capping a big week by scoring 18 points and collecting 12 rebounds and three blocks in a 53-43 win over Kountze in the title game on Saturday.
Jacyno averaged 12 points, eight rebounds and 1.5 blocks in five games last week - all White Oak wins. The Roughnecks defeated Tyler HEAT (65-45), Quitman (54-37), Beckville (64-45), West Rusk (64-41) and Kountze.
Thomas averaged 20.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.2 steals and 1.3 assists per game last week for Jefferson. She capped off the week by scoring 16 points to go along with eight rebounds, an assist, a block and six steals in a win over Union Grove and adding 17 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals in a win over Redwater on Saturday at the McLeod Tournament.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas last week (nominated by coaches):
Ore City's Jeremy Kyle averaged 13.4 points and 16.6 rebounds and Ryan Webb averaged 10.2 points and 6.8 assists in wins over Linden-Kildare and Hughes Springs and losses to Hooks, Atlanta and Hawkins at the Hughes Springs Tournament.
Beckville's Ryan Harris averaged 15.7 points, 12.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
TABC RANKINGS
Boys: Ranked East Texas teams include Sulphur Springs in 5A (21), Paris in 4A (15), Tatum (6), Diboll (17), Mineola (20) and Central Heights (24) in 3A, Grapeland (11), Martin's Mill (12), Timpson (18), Tenaha (20) and Frankston (22) in 2A, Avinger (13) and Laneville (22) in Class A and private schools Longview Christian School (7) and Trinity School of Texas (9) in 2A and Christian Heritage Classical School (7) in 3A.
Top-ranked teams for the week are Duncanville in 6A, Dallas Kimball in 5A, Faith Family in 4A, Dallas Madison in 3A, Clarendon in 2A and Texline in 1A.
Girls: Ranked East Texas teams this week are Brownsboro (4) and Gilmer (24) in 4A, Winnsboro (6) in 3A, Martin's Mill (5) and Timpson (23) in 2A and private schools T.K. Gorman (8) in 4A and Longview St. Mary's (9) in Class A.
Desoto in 6A, Cedar Park in 5A, Argyle in 4A, Canadian in 3A, Gruver in 2A and Sands in Class A are this week's top-ranked teams.