Jarvis Sports Information
WACO — Five members of the Jarvis Christian volleyball team were recognized by the Red River Athletic Conference on Thursday night as the 2022 All-Conference awards were announced.
Aaronyana Wilson, Asiah West, Jai Johnson, Kaia Brooks, and Amariah Kendrick were included in the list of award recipients that was released on the night before the conference tournament started.
Wilson and West were recognized as first team all-conference. Wilson posted 246 kills throughout the season as she played in 29 matches. She also notched 41 digs and recorded 29 solo blocks and 52 block assists. West was also designated as the newcomer of the year as she accumulated 298 kills on the season. She had 64 digs and 29 total blocks to complement the kills.
Johnson was named to the second team all-conference. She finished with 274 total kills for the season. Johnson totaled 13 assists and 90 digs for the year. Brooks received honorable mention all-conference as she contributed 271 digs and 22 assists for the season. Kendrick was included as part of the champions of character team. She posted 240 digs and 35 assists as she played in all 29 matches this year.
“I am so proud of all five of these talented girls,” volleyball head oach Jasmine Abbit said. “They worked hard all year and performed great on the court all season long. They all deserve the great recognition they received with these awards.”
Season EndsNEW ORLEANS, La. – The Jarvis Christian volleyball team fell short to Louisiana Christian University, 3-1 in the first round of the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament on Friday morning. The loss eliminates the Bulldogs from the tournament and ends the 2022 season.
The Bulldogs finish the season with a 17-12 overall record and a 7-9 mark in conference play. This is the program’s best finish under Head Coach Jasmine Abbit and also one of the best finishes in program history.
The Wildcats had the momentum to start the match as LCU won the first two set, 25-20 and 25-22.
Looking to avoid the sweep, JCU clawed back from an early third set deficit to take 10-8 lead on a service error. A kill set up by Lee-Andra Morin ignited a 7-0 run for the Bulldogs to extend the lead to 17-9. Joslyn Price and Jai Johnson also contributed kills during the run. The Wildcats pulled within three points, but JCU answered by scoring seven of the last eight points in the set to take a 25-16 third set win. Johnice Hubbard set up the kill for Aaronyana Wilson to end the set.
The Bulldogs found themselves down 10-5 to start the fourth set. The Wildcats continued to build their lead as they had a controlling 19-10 advantage looking to close out the match. JCU scored six of the next seven points to close the gap to 20-16. The Wildcats answered by scoring five of the next eight points to close out the set, 25-19, and secure the 3-1 win to advance to the second round of the RRAC Tournament.
Wilson led the team in kills as she had 15. Johnson posted nine kills, while Asiah West had eight and Kaliyah Timmons had seven.
Hubbard and Morin each recorded 21 assists in the match. Chloe Buchanan led the team in digs with 12 total. Kaia Brooks tallied 10 digs. Amariah Kendrick had eight and Hubbard had seven.