Randieunna Jeffrey of Pittsburg and Taylor Darnell of St. Mary’s earned Player of the Week honors for their performances in games played Dec. 12-17.
Both players led their teams to perfect records during the week.
Jeffrey averaged 19.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 5.5 steals per game in wins over Rivercrest (75-34) and Daingerfield (82-22). She opened the week with 12 points, two rebounds, five assists and four steals against Rivercrest, and then poured in 27 points to go along with three rebounds, four assists and seven steals against Daingerfield.
Darnell averaged 15.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game as the Knights moved to 9-5 on the year with wins over Henderson Full Armor, Paris Trinity Christian Academy and Longview Christian School.
Taylor, a 6-2 junior, had 32 points and 10 rebounds against Trinity Christian and 17 points and 10 rebounds against Longview Christian.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
GIRLS
Union Grove’s Ava Wightman averaged 12 points, four rebounds and three steals in two district games.
Carlisle’s Kyra Holcomb had 21 points, 12 rebounds and seven steals in a 49-42 district win over Alto.
Canton’s Amari Welch went 6-for-7 from the free throw line, including two clutch free throws to send the game to overtime, against Mabank. She had eight points, five steals and five assists against Lindale as Canton moved to 2-0 in district play.
BOYS
Pine Tree’s Cameron Spencer scored 25 points and had eight rebounds in a road loss at Lufkin. He was 8-for-10 from the free throw line.
TABC POLLS
Ranked boys teams in this week’s Texas Association of Basketball Coaches polls are Lufkin (9) and Mount Pleasant (18) in 5A, Sulphur Springs (10), Jacksonville (15), Bullard (22) and Center (25) in 4A, Central Heights (9), Diboll (10), Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (12) and Atlanta (21) in 3A, Matin’s Mill (5), Timpson (6), Big Sandy (8), Douglass (10), North Hopkins (11), Beckville (13) and Frankston (20) in 2A.
Top-ranked teams for the week are Lake Highlands in 6A, Dallas Kimball in 5A, Dallas Carter in 4A, Dallas Madison in 3A, Lipan in 2A and Graford in Class A.
Trinity School of Texas is ranked No. 7 among TAAPS Class 2A schools
For the girls, ranked East Texas teams include Mount Pleasant (13) in 5A, North Lamar (11) and Canton (19) in 4A, Winnsboro (3), Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (9), Central Heights (11) and Mount Vernon (20) in 3A and Martin’s Mill (4), Chireno (9), Tenaha (10), La Poynor (14) and Woden (24) in 2A.
Top-ranked teams for the week are Pearland in 6A, Lubbock Monterey in 5A, Glen Rose in 4A, Fairfield in 3A, New Home in 2A and Huckabay in Class A.