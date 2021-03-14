Jordan Jenkins’ awards and honors throughout high school are aplenty.
Now, the future Baylor Bear can add one more to the list as he was selected as the All-East Texas Player of the Year.
The award was selected by Brandon Ogden and Phil Hicks of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard of the Longview News-Journal, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger and the late J. Scott Russell of the Panola Watchman.
The Lindale running back finished his senior campaign with 3,044 yards and 51 touchdowns on the ground to lead the Eagles to their first state championship game in program history. Jenkins also had 24 receptions for 211 yards and three scores.
“The word dynamic really sums him up,” Lindale head coach Chris Cochran said. “Special is another great word for him. He just set such a great example on a daily basis for three years. He kind of set a different expectation for our program, and he helped raise the standard.”
Jenkins was also named the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 4A Player of the Year and the Class 4A Built Ford Tough Texas High School Player of the Year.
“It was absolutely fascinating to think about the show he put on for 16 weeks,” Cochran said. “We knew we had to be smart early on. We knew we couldn’t overload him early. He did everything he had to do to prepare himself for a 16-week season, because he honestly believed we had the chance to play for 16 weeks and he made the team believe it.”
Cochran said Jenkins got better as the season went along, which was evident by his performances in the final game of the regular season and in the postseason.
Jenkins ran for 291 yards in six touchdowns in the regular season finale to give Lindale a 47-40 win over Kilgore for the district title. In the second round of the playoffs against Needville, Jenkins had 274 yards and eight touchdowns rushing, and he also added a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Jenkins followed that with 210 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Chapel Hill in the third round and then 257 yards and seven touchdowns against Kilgore in the regional final. In the state semifinals against Austin LBJ, Jenkins finished with 278 yards, including 200 yards and two touchdowns in the second half to help the Eagles rally from a 28-7 halftime deficit.
“The impact he had far exceeded anyone’s expectations,” Cochran said. “The fact that we played for a state championship with him leading us to it is evidence of that. It’s been a pleasure to coach him and watch him grow into the player and young man he has become.”