Longview's Isaiah Johnson and Beckville's Emily Dean helped lead their respective teams to a pair of wins last week, and for their performances on he court they have been named East Texas Basketball Players of the Week.
Johnson helped lead Longview to a pair of wins as the Lobos climbed back into the playoff picture in District 15-5a.
Johnson started the week by scoring six points against Marshall in a 47-34 win, and then he erupted for 23 points - knocking down 7 of 11 shots from 3-point range - as the Lobos defeated crosstown rival Pine Tree, 72-46, on Saturday.
For the week, Johnson was 9-for-17 from long distance as the Lobos improved to 15-12 overall and 5-5 in district play.
The Lobos will visit Sulphur Springs on Tuesday.
Dean scored in twin figures in both of Beckville's wins this past week as the Ladycats earned victories over Carlisle (56-18) and Union Grove (37-35).
Agaisnt Carlisle, she scored 11 points and added five rebounds and two assists. Dean followed that performance by scoring 14 points to go along with three rebounds and three blocks against Union Grove.
The Ladycats are 15-14 overall and 6-3 in District 21-2A action heading into Tuesday's regular season finale at home against Overton.
TABC POLLS
BOYS
Tatum (No. 6 in 3A), Beckville (No. 19 in 2A), Avinger (no. 12 in Class A), Longview Christian School (No. 6 in 2A Private) and Christian Heritage Classical School (No. 10 in 1A Private) are this week's ranked area teams with the release of Monday's Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll.
Top-ranked teams for the week are Richardson in 6A, Beaumont United in 5A, Faith Family in 4A, Dallas Madison in 3A, Lipan in 2A and Texline in Class A.
GIRLS
Top-ranked teams for the week are Desoto in 6A, Cedar Park in 5A, Argyle in 4A, Canadian in 3A, Gruver in 2A and Sands in Class A.