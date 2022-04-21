PRAIRIE VIEW – Prairie View A&M university baseball player Brayden Johnson was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Hitter of the Week for his performance this past weekend during a sweep of Southern.
Johnson (Hallsville) started all three games of the series, turning in a multi-hit performance in all three games. He led the Panthers going 6-for-11 at the plate with four RBIs to include four runs scored. He also contributed a double and a homerun in the contest.
Johnson is hitting .385 with three home runs, seven doubles, a triple and 17 RBI for the season.
CAMERON JACKSON
NEW ORLEANS – Little Rock sophomore Cameron Jackson was named the Sun Belt Conference's Men's Track Athlete of the Week after running the fourth-fastest 100m dash time in league history and the 18th-fastest time in the world this season.
With a time of 10.10 at the Little Rock Twilight on April 15, Jackson (Kilgore) broke the 18-year old record of 10.14 previously held by Chris Johnson and set back in 2004. It registers as the fourth-fastest time ever ran by a Sun Belt athlete and marks a league best this season. He currently ranks seventh in the nation in the event and has virtually assured himself of a qualifying place at the NCAA West Preliminary Championships in late May.
Jackson also anchored the 4x100m relay that won with a time of 39.78, marking a new facility record at the Coleman Sports Complex and the second-fastest time in school history. The completed a handoff circuit that included Cogan DeRousselle, Taveion Neal and Troy McKnight with a mark that ranks 23rd in the NCAA West Prelims Performance List and second in the Sun Belt this season.
This marks Jackson's first career outdoor Sun Belt Athlete of the Week honor and the first a Trojan athlete has claimed this season. He received an indoor Sun Belt Athlete of the Week honor in January.