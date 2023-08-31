TATUM - Chase Johnson tossed three touchdown passes and scored once on the ground for Daingerfield, and the Tigers earned a 34-17 win over the Tatum Eagles on Thursday in the KYKX Game of the Week at Eagle Stadium.
Johnson connected with Amarion Simon-Jones three times on long scoring strikes and added a 4-yard touchdown run to cap his big night.
Daingerfield moves to 2-0 on the season and has scored 87 points in two games. Tatum drops to 0-2 on the year.
Tatum jumped out to a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter when Cole Watson scored on a 35-yard touchdown run and Giani Garza booted the extra point.
Johnson then went to work, hitting Simon-Jones on a 47-yard scoring toss with 2:37 left in the first quarter to tie the game after a Jonathan Solis PAT and then pairing up with Simon-Jones two more times in the second quarter.
The first TD of the second stanza covered 45 yards and came with 9:43 to play, and the second - a 36-yarder - came with 3:21 remaining in the half to give the Tigers a 20-7 lead.
Watson's 3-yard run with one second left in the half along with the PAT by Garza made it a 20-14 contest at he the break.
In the third, Johnson went back up top and hit Mason Williams on a 42-yard touchdown connected, and Solis booted the PAT with 7:39 left to give Daingerfield a 27-14 cushion.
That was all of the scoring in the third, and Tatum pulled to within 10 (27-17) with 7:35 left in the game on a 29-yard field goal by Garza.
The Tigers capped the scoring three minutes later on a 4-yard run by Johnson and the Solis PAT to make the final 34-17.
Tatum will visit Pittsburg and Daingerfield travels to Timpson next week.