White Oak senior and Texas Tech signee Gavyn Jones, who blasted 11 home runs to go along with 10 pitching wins, earned Most Valuable Player honors with the release of the District 15-3A All-District Baseball Team for 2023.
Jones hit .490 on the season and had 12 doubles and two triples to go along with his 11 home runs. He drove in 43 runs, scored 46 times and was 16 for 18 on stolen base attempts.
On the mound, Jones was 10-2 with a 0.97 earned run average, 144 strikeouts and 47 walks in 79 innings pitched.
Other superlatives went to Trenton Pemberton of Hughes Springs (Offensive MVP), Austin Kerns of New Diana (defensive MVP), Davis Tolliver of White Oak (Newcomer of the Year), Landyn Grant of White Oak (Pitcher of the Year) and Co-coaches of the Year Bernie Martinez of New Diana and Charles Foshee of White Oak.
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Ivan Benoit, New Diana; Tyler Puckett, White Oak; Conner Tucker, Sabine; Payton McBride, Sabine; Catcher: Jacob Newland, New Diana; Colton Millwood, White Oak; First base: Elliott Foreman, New Diana; Second base: D’co Wright, Daingerfield; Shortstop: Logan Simmons, New Diana; Third base: Hudson Pepper, Sabine; Outfield: Noah Carter, White Oak; Zach Donovan, Sabine; Braylen Hawkins, Sabine; Jayden Mitchell, Daingerfield; Chris Collins, Hughes Springs; Utility: Austin Verner, Gladewater; Tanner Teeter, Daingerfield.
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Cohle Sherman, New Diana; Kelton Cates, Gladewater; Sage Blackburn, Daingerfield; Weston Collard, Daingerfield; Catcher: Dalton Hicks, Hughes Springs; First base: Collin Wheat, White Oak; Second base: Hayden Thomas, New Diana; Noah Fritsche, White Oak; Shortstop: Ty Bird, Daingerfield; Third base: Hudson Pepper, Sabine; Outfield: Caden Elrod, Gladewater; Cade Silvertooth, Sabine; Trapper Golden, Hughes Springs; Utility: Colt Sparks, Sabine.
HONORABLE MENTION
White Oak: Drake Kneifl; Gladewater: Trent Jackson, Hayden Torres, Luke Brown, Aubry Floyd, Preston Bohanon; Hughes Springs: Cord Johnson, Bryce Ratley, E.J. Searcy; Sabine: Jayday McPherson, Dalton Taylor, Cason Patterson; New Diana: Peyton Brewer, Keaton Bogue.