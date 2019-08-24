KILGORE — The Willie Gooden era at Kilgore College got off to a successful start here Saturday as the No. 6 ranked Kilgore College Rangers opened the 2019 season with a convincing 35-10 win over rival Tyler at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.
The win extend Kilgore’s winning streak to nine straight games dating back to last season. The Rangers have now won six of their last seven against Tyler.
It was the 123rd meeting between the two teams in a series that dates back to 1947, and Tyler rallied from a 14-0 halftime deficit to make it interesting before the Rangers pulled away late.
Jacob Frazier completed 15 of 21 passes for 279 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions, and the Rangers finished with 316 yards through the air to go along with 147 rushing yards. Seven players got carries, seven caught passes and the Rangers finished with 463 total yards.
Omar Manning did most of the damage for KC, hauling in six passes for 182 yards and a couple of scores. Earnest Crownover carried six times for 50 yards and scored once.
Tyler rushed for 206 yards, but managed just 69 passing yards in the loss.
Kilgore got on the board first when Frazier hooked up with Manning on a 34-yard pitch and catch midway through the first quarter. KC extended the lead late in the half on a 31-yard run by Crownover to lead 14-0 at halftime.
Tyler got back in the game quickly, converting a successful onside kick into points when backup quarterback Nate Overholt rambled in from 12 yards out.
A KC fumble later led to a 39-yard field goal by the Apaches’ Yovannie Garcia to pull TJC to within 14-10 with 4:40 left in the third, but KC took control from there.
The Rangers made it 21-10 on a 31-yard touchdown strike from Frazier to Gab Douglas with 2:31 left in the third, and later added to the lead on a 31-yard TD toss from Frazier to Manning early in the fourth quarter.
Cade Pearson got into the scoring act with 3:02 to play on a 4-yard touchdown run to make the final 35-10.
Kilgore will host Navarro next Saturday. Tyler visits Blinn