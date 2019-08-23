Kilgore College vs. Tyler Junior College
Time: Today, 7 p.m.
Stadium: R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium, Kilgore
Coaches
Kilgore: Willie Gooden
Tyler: Thomas Rocco
Up next: Navarro at Kilgore; Tyler at Blinn
On the air:
https://www.meridix.com/live.php?liveid=KCAthletics (internet only)
Players to watch
Kilgore: TB Scooter Adams … LB Jecorian Barnes … DB Kameryn Cuevas … WR Omar Manning … OL Mose Jeffery … DL Kelton Moss … DL Sedrick Williams
Tyler: OL Kevion Booty … ATH Tamauzia Brown … OL Weston Roach
Did you know: Today’s game is the 123rd meeting between Kilgore and Tyler, and Tyler leads the overall series 63-58-2 … The teams met for the first time back in 1947, and Tyler won 7-6 … KC and Tyler have played at least once each season since 1957 … KC is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between the two teams, and the Rangers have won five of six … The winning team in the last 10 meetings has scored at least 40 points seven times and at least 50 points four times … The teams met twice last season, with Kilgore earning 42-10 and 49-17 wins … Kilgore rushed for 204 yards in the first game and 323 yards in the second meeting
Around the SWJCFC: Georgia Military 33, Navarro 30 (Thursday); Texas A&T at Blinn (Saturday)
Free Tailgate: The Kilgore College Athletic Department will host a free tailgate party sponsored by Brookshire’s prior to tonight’s game. Open to the public, the tailgate party will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the south parking area of R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.
JACK STALLARD