With Mother Nature wreaking havoc last week, the two games postponed versus Tyler Junior College have been rescheduled.
The Lady Rangers will face Tyler Junior College 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, in Masters Gymnasium.
The KC men will play TJC Wednesday, Feb. 24, in Masters Gym (time TBD).
The men's game Wednesday versus TJC replaces what was originally on the schedule as a road game in Victoria. Due to effects of the winter storm in Victoria, that game has been postponed.
The Lady Rangers travel Wednesday to play Trinity Valley Community College at 5:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Feb. 27, the KC men are at home, facing TVCC (4 p.m. tipoff), and the Lady Rangers travel to Paris to play the Lady Dragons at 2 p.m.