If the Kilgore College Lady Rangers are going to make a move in the Region XIV Conference, a good play to start would be Wednesday at home against a team with an identical record and the same aspirations.
The Lady Rangers (9-13, 3-6) will play host to the Paris Lady Dragons (9-13, 3-6) in a 5:30 p.m. contest on Wednesday at Masters Gymnasium.
The two teams met to open conference play back on Dec. 7 in Paris, with the Lady Rangers notching an 81-66 win.
Kilgore has dropped two in a row since winning a two straight. The Lady Rangers are coming off a 67-53 setback in Lufkin on Saturday against Angelina College.
Paris fell at home against Panola on Saturday, 69-63.
Following Wednesday’s game, the Lady Rangers have six games left in the regular season. KC will host Trinity Valley at noon Saturday, visit Tyler on Feb. 15, host Blinn on Feb. 18 and then close out the regular season with road games at Coastal Bend on Feb. 22, Jacksonville on Feb. 28 and Panola on March 4.
Blinn currently sits atop the Region XIV Conference standings at 9-0. Trinity Valley is second at 7-1, followed by Panola (6-3), Tyler (5-3), Angelina (5-4), Kilgore and Paris (3-6), Jacksonville (1-8) and Coastal Bend (0-8).
MEN
The KC men (16-7, 8-5) will visit Navarro (14-8, 7-5) on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. contest.
The Rangers have won two in a row and three of four since dropping a 96-84 decision at home against Navarro on Jan. 18.
The Rangers are coming off a 72-53 win over Paris at home on Saturday, while Navarro enters Wednesday’s contest on the heels of an 86-71 loss at home against Trinity Valley on Saturday.
KC has five games remaining after Wednesday – three of them at home. The Rangers will host Trinity Valley at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, host Tyler on Feb. 18, visit Panola on Feb. 22, host Bossier Parish on Feb. 25 and visit Paris on March 1.
Panola, at 11-2, leads the Region XIV Conference East Division race followed by Kilgore, Navarro, Trinity Valley (6-7), Paris (5-7), Tyler (5-8) and Bossier Parish (3-10).
In the South Zone, Lee leads with a 12-1 record, followed by Blinn and Coastal Bend (10-3), Lamar State-Port Arthur and Angelina (5-8), Victoria (2-11) and Jacksonville (1-12).
To watch Wednesday's game: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4EecAztJb9k