Veteran Kilgore College basketball coach Brian Hoberecht has a blueprint for his teams — on and off the court — but that doesn’t mean all of his teams look or play the same.
That’s by design, and his latest signing class fits that bill.
“Versatility,” Hoberecht said of the eight players listed as incoming Rangers for the 2020-21 season. “That’s what we look for. We signed a lot of players who can play multiple positions, players who have length and athleticism that allow us to cause mismatches on the court. I really like this group’s ability to let us put multiple lineups on the floor at different times.”
Hoberecht will begin his 13th season at Kilgore College when the team starts practicing in September. He has compiled a 234-142 record at KC, and is ranked third all-time in coaching victories at the school behind Joe Turner (388-134) and Scott Schumacher (234-165).
The Rangers are coming off a 21-9 season that saw them finish 12-7 in the Region XIV Conference and fall in the opening round of the conference tournament in Shreveport to Lee College (93-87).
Back from that squad will be sophomores Tysen Banks, Brendon Hoberecht, Michael Thomas, Stephan Morris and Michael Okoye.
Okoye, a 6-8 freshman, redshirted at KC last season.
Scheduled to join that group are 6-2 redshit sophomore Kyler “KJ” Jenkins, a transfer from North Georgia University, 6-8 freshman Da’Sean Nelson from Rogers High School in Toledo, Ohio, 6-2 freshman Dantwan Grimes from Vanguard High School in Ocala, Florida, 6-7 freshman Duane Posey from Memphis (Tennessee) East High School, 6-4 freshman Javonne Lowery, who redshirted at Louisiana Lafayette, 6-7 freshman Dylan Cabs from Link Year Prep (Missouri), 6-5 freshman Malik Grant from Ontario, Canada and 7-1 freshman Mamadou Gueye from Central Pointe Post Grad (Florida).
Jenkins redshirted at UNG in 2018-19, and was the Freshman of the Year in the Peach Belt Conference last season. Posey is considered a Top 20 prospect in Tennessee by multiple scouting services. Lowery, who played high school basketball at Pearland, was a Top 25 prospect out of the greater Houston area.
KC has reached the regional tournament 11 times in Hoberecht’s 12 seasons. The key to the upcoming season is finding the right mix between returning players Banks, Brandon Hoberecht, Thomas and Morris and the new Rangers.
“A big part of recruiting is trying to put a group of guys together that have chemistry on the court and some diversity among themselves as far as playing ability they bring to the team,” the coach said. “I feel like we put together a good group of players on and off the court.”
NOTES
As the 2020-21 academic and athletic year approaches, the NJCAA recently released a plan of action for the fall and winter sports season in response to COVID-19.
The 2020-21 NJCAA men’s and women’s basketball seasons will be permitted to begin practice starting Sept. 14. Competition will be permitted to begin starting Oct. 16.
The Rangers will hold basketball tryouts at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 11 and Saturday, Aug. 1.
Cost is $20, and the tryouts are open to any college-age basketball player with collegiate eligibility.
Tryouts will be held at KC’s Masters Gymnasium, and all CDC guidelines will be followed for social distancing, health and safety.
Registration begins at noon, and players are asked to wear rubber-soled basketball shoes, shorts and a T-shirt.