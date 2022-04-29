For at least a couple of hours on Saturday, it will be a battle of Rangers vs. Rangers when the Kilgore College football team closes spring football practice with the Blue/White Game.
Action is set to begin at 3 p.m. at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore, using a format that will allow the offense and defense to compile points.
When the dust settles, KC head coach Willie Gooden wants to see a solid team, but for the duration of the scrimmage he knows it’s offense vs. defense.
“I’d like to see us make plays on both sides of the ball,” Gooden said of an ideal scenario for the spring game. “On defense, I’d like to see them create turnovers. Of course, that’s detrimental to the offense where you want to see good ball security. But, I want the defensive guys to be disruptive, get to the football and create some turnovers.”
Gooden said the offense has held the upper-hand during most of spring drills, but the defensive unit took a big step last week.
“On offense, we scored five touchdowns in the first scrimmage and five in the second scrimmage, but the defense held the offense to two touchdowns in the third scrimmage,” Gooden said. “We’re looking to see who has taken the biggest step in week four. I think this fourth scrimmage will tell us a lot more about the type of team we have.”
Both sides of the ball will be able to compile points.
On offense, points are for touchdowns (6), field goals (3), a rush of 10-plus yards (2), a pass of 15-plus yards (2), first downs (1), a PAT conversion (1) or a 2-point conversion (2).
On defense, points will be awarded for touchdowns (12), turnovers (6), three-and-outs (3), a blocked or missed field goal (3), a stopped drive (2), a sack or tackle for loss (2) or a failed conversion by the offense (1).
Kilgore finished 5-5 last season, and the offense averaged 542.9 yards per game — 198.6 on the ground and 344.3 through the air. Gooden said quarterback L’Ravien Elia, offensive lineman Bryson Norris (6-3 1/2, 330) and running back Donerio Davenport (6-1, 210) have had solid springs.
“He’s (Elia) in his third season here at Kilgore, and he has a huge grasp of our offense,” Gooden said. “He brings the X factor to the offense with what he can do with his feet, and not just running. He can scramble and keep plays alive until the receivers get open. Norris, a transfer from South Alabama, is a bull inside, and Davenport is an every back down with the ability to go the distance from anywhere on the field, the body control of one of our best receivers and he blocks like a fullback.”
On the defensive side, KC brings back DaMarcus Crosby (6-2, 200) in the secondary and Derrick Martin (6-0, 305) up front, and Gooden said end Ta’Vonn Alexander (6-4, 240) has also had a solid spring.
Crosby had 59 tackles and four pass breakups in 2021.
NOTES: Kilgore will open the season at home on Sept. 13 against Tyler ... other home games are set for Sept. 17 vs. New Mexico Military Institute, Oct. 1 vs. Cisco, Oct. 15 vs. Rezolution Prep and Nov. 5 vs. Blinn ... Away games are Sept. 10 at Northeastern Oklahoma, Sept. 24 at Navarro, Oct. 22 at Trinity Valley and Oct. 29 at Tyler.