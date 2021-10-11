CISCO - The Cisco Wranglers snapped a two-game losing skid and handed No. 15 Kilgore College its third consecutive loss with a 38-14 decision on Saturday at Chesley Field.
Cisco improves to 2-3 and 1-2 in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference with the win. Kilgore drops to 3-3 and 2-3.
Mehki Hagens threw a touchdown pass and rushed for one score for Cisco. Travis Dixon carried 19 times for 102 yards, and Payton Powell rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns.
Malcolm Mays completed 10 of 20 passes for 136 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions in the loss for KC. Clifton McDowell passed for 113 yards, completing 5 of 10 attempts, and added 61 rushing yards and one touchdown. Garrison Johnson rushed for 63 yards on 10 carries, and Kennieth Lacy added 57 yards on 10 attempts.
It was the 51st meeting between the two schools. Kilgore leads the overall series 32-18-1, but Cisco has now won four in a row against the Rangers - including a 37-20 win back in the spring.
Kilgore is idle this week and will return home on Oct. 23 to host No. 1 ranked Snow College in a 3 p.m. contest at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium. The Rangers will play their final three regular season games at home, hosting Trinity Valley on Oct. 30 and Tyler on Nov. 6.
Cisco will host Northeastern Oklahoma on Saturday.