For the second year in a row, third time since 2013 and seventh time in school history, the Kilgore College Rangers are going dancing.
The No. 3 ranked Rangers, who never dropped out of the Top 5 this season in the NJCAA national rankings, captured the Region XIV Conference title for the second year in a row on Saturday in Jacksonville and found out on Sunday they'll be the No. 3 seed in the upcoming NJCAA National Tournament.
That event is set for March 14-19 in Hutchinson, Kansas, but KC earned a first-round bye and will not play until Wednesday, March 16.
The Rangers (30-2) will take on the winner of a first-round game between South Plains (20-11) and South Georgia Tech (22-11)
Kilgore earned the No. 1 seed in the regional tournament, and knocked off Bossier Parish (71-65) and Lamar State-Port Arthur (54-51) before rolling past No. 2 seed Lee (72-55) to cut down the nets at John Alexander Gymnasium in Jacksonville for the second year in a row.
The 30 wins this season marks just the second time in program history at Ranger team has won at least 30 games. The 1964-65 team finished with a 31-2 record.
This year's Ranger squad joins the 2021, 2013, 1994, 1964, 1958 and 1956 KC teams in making the coveted trip to Hutchinson for the national tournament. the 1956 and 1958 teams won national titles.
Lee College received an at-large bid and will enter the tournament as the No. 18 seed. The Rebels will battle Snow (25-7) in the first round.
WOMEN
Blinn won the Region XIV Conference to earn the league's automatic berth in the NJCAA National Tournament, which will be played at the Rip Griffin Center on the Campus of Lubbock Christian University. The Lady Buccaneers (28-4) will face either New Mexico Junior College or Jones (Mississippi) after earnin a first-round bye.
Tyler (23-8) and Trinity Valley (25-6) received at-large bids.
Tyler will take on Chipola at 10 a.m. on March 16, and Trinity Valley will meet Walters State in a first-round game.