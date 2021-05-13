KILGORE - The Kilgore College Rangers made it a perfect 5 for 5 against Northeast Texas Community College this season, but this one was for all the marbles.
Caison Nachtigall singled with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the seventh, and Kilgore walked off with a 7-6 win over NTCC at the Ballpark at KC Commons on Thursday.
The win in the play-in game gives Kilgore (14-26-1) a berth in this weekend's Region XIV East Conference Tournament. The Rangers will take on Trinity Valley Community College at 2:30 p.m. today at UT Tyler.
Northeast Texas ends its season with a 12-30 record - five of the losses coming against Kilgore, which swept a pair of regular season double headers against the Lady Eagles.
NTCC pushed across a run in the top of the sixth to tie the contest at 7-7.
In the bottom of the seventh, Dajah Montgomery singled with one out, and Hannah Grumbles and Calleigh King drew walks to load the bases. After a flyout on the infield by Lizzy Torres, Nachtigall singled to left centerfield to bring in Montgomery with the game-winning run.
Marissa Medina tripled and Makayla Trevino doubled for KC. Medina had two hits, Trevino two RBI, Montgomery two hits and two RBI and King one RBI.
Medina worked the first 4.2 innings, striking out one and giving up three earned runs. Jenna Lewis pitched the final 2.1 frames for the win, striking out three with no walks and one unearned run allowed.
Kilgore is now 20-15 overall against NTCC since starting its program back in 2013. The Rangers have won six in a row and 11 of 14 against the Lady Eagles.