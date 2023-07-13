Kilgore College’s football program is always finding ways to compete for championships, and this weekend’s combine tryouts will help finalize the best possible roster for the upcoming 2023 season.
The Rangers plan to find difference makers during an event that will last from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Kilgore’s R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium. Unsigned Class of 2023 football prospects, underclassmen, and transfers are welcome to show up for the walkup registration, and pay the 30 dollars to participate.
“Kilgore College and junior college is such a revolving door, it’s a year-round recruiting process,” Kilgore College head football coach Willie Gooden said of the purpose of his program’s combine tryouts. “You gotta always be looking, and there’s always that one kid who’s in that remote area or under a rock that’s been overlooked.”
“There’s no perfect science to recruiting,” he added. “We like to have that one combine late. Just to see if there’s that jewel or diamond in the rough that we need to add to the roster late before we kick off the season.”
The combine tryouts were first installed in 2007, and they have become a longtime success. That has been evident because Kilgore College has continued to secure the necessary roster depth for its high expectations, and provide opportunities for athletes that have gone on to bigger and better things.
“We got a young man right now that’s playing in the XFL,” Gooden said of one of the success stories of the Kilgore College combine tryouts. “His name is Jadrian Taylor. He’s from Lufkin. You look up and he’s starting [for Kilgore College in 2019]. He went from the combine tryout to our developmental program to a walk-on to a 3.0 GPA, and an all-conference sophomore defensive end pass rusher. Then, he’s at UTEP and he’s the best pass rusher in [Conference USA]. Then, he’s signing a contract to play in the XFL.”
Kilgore College’s coaching staff will be on the lookout for more athletes that can contribute at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end, offensive and defensive line, linebacker, defensive back, kicker, punter, and long snapper because they want to provide 30 opportunities, like scholarships, preferred walk-ons, and developmental redshirt program invitations. That’s why they’ve set up tests and evaluations for interested parties in the form of competitions, like the 40-yard dash, pro shuttle, position drills, and 7on7.
“Every kid doesn’t fit in with our program,” said Gooden. “We like to think that we run the most physical program in [Southwest Junior College Football Conference], and we got a distinct type of toughness about us. Obviously, [we’re looking for] the size to be able to physically perform and do what we need them to do to play whatever position we’re evaluating them for. If you can run, that obviously adds some stock. Then, actually getting out there in 7on7 or the one-on-one pass rush, and actually transitioning all those drills to the game.”
“We also have a developmental program,” he added. “We’ll see a kid that has some potential. If they make it through a semester with a 2.75 GPA or higher, and they have a clean bill of conduct, and they make all the developmental workouts, then they get an opportunity to work out and walk-on to the football team.”
Gooden said the evaluation of the athletes could take a few weeks, but there could also be a decision by the end of Saturday.
“On the long end, it could be a month,” he said of the process. “I’ve [also] seen it where an athlete wows us, and it was an immediate need. We left the football field, went to the coach’s office, printed out the scholarship, and he signed that day. It depends on what type of wow.”