KILGORE – The Kilgore College Rangers needed a win and some help on Saturday to earn the final spot in the upcoming Southwest Junior College Football Conference playoffs.
Done, and done.
Kilgore scored on offense, defense and special teams, overwhelming the Blinn Buccaneers from the opening bell on the way to a 51-14 homecoming win at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.
The win, combined with Tyler’s 35-7 loss to Navarro, gives Kilgore the No 4 seed in the playoffs. The Rangers (6-3, 4-3) will travel to Athens next Saturday to take on No. 1 seed Trinity Valley.
Blinn ends its season with a 3-6 record overall and a 1-5 worksheet in the conference.
Kilgore finished with 331 total yards offensively – 142 on the ground and 189 through the air.
Donerio Davenport led the ground attack with 84 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Judah Holtzclaw got the start under center for the Rangers and completed 11 of 17 passes for 140 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Willie McCoy led the receiving corps with six catches for 85 yards and a touchdown. McCoy also returned a punt for a score.
The KC defense held Blinn to negative 23 rushing yards and 129 total yards, producing six sacks, recovering a fumble, returning an interception for a TD and picking off two passes.
Kaden Kenney had two sacks, with Joe Cadette, Vincent Paige, Tiago Sumbo and TaVonn Alexander also handling the Blinn QB in rude fashion. Paige recovered a fumble, and DaMarcus Crosby and Edric Whitley picked off passes - Crosby taking his back for a late touchdown.
Special teams got into the scoring act twice, with McCoy’s punt return and a blocked punt that was taken to the house for a TD.
KC jumped out to a quick lead when Holtzclaw connected with Davenport on a 21-yard touchdown pass with 10:50 left in the opening quarter.
On KC’s next possession, Holtzclaw scrambled for 16 yards on second and eight to move the Rangers to the Blinn 18, and two plays later he hit McCoy on a 14-yard scoring strike to make it 14-0.
Early in the third, McCoy fielded a punt at the Blinn 37, made a couple of Buccaneers miss and took it in for the touchdown and a 21-0 lead, and after forcing Blinn to put on its next possession Jephaniah Lister got into the backfield to block the punt and Oscar Moore hauled in the wounded pigskin at the 15 – waltzing in untouched from there for a 28-0 Ranger cushion.
KC took that lead in at the half, and went on top 34-0 with 5:41 left in the third on a Davenport 3-yard TD run.
Blinn got on the board with 4:02 left in the third on a 22-yard TD pass from Hayes Gibson to Cameron Richardson, and after KC extended the lead to 37-7 on a 43-yard field goal by Chris Baldazo, Gibson connected with Troy Oliver on a 57-yard TD pass to make it a 37-14 contest with 11:38 left.
KC closed it out with a 16-yard TD pass from Tyler Prazak to DaVon Coleman three minutes later and an 18-yard interception return for a score by Crosby with 7:44 remaining to make the final 51-14.
The game was the 82nd meeting all-time between Kilgore and Blinn, and KC now holds a 49-33 advantage in the series.