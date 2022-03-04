JACKSONVILLE - Clutch free throw shooting and defense again proved to be the keys to success for top-seeded and No. 3 nationally-ranked Kilgore College as the Rangers held on for a 54-51 win over Lamar State-Port Arthur on Friday.
The Rangers advance to the championship game of the Region XIV Conference Basketball Tournament, set for 7 p.m. on Saturday back at John Alexander Gymnasium. KC (29-2) will take on No. 2 tournament seed Lee (26-4) after Lee knocked off Panola, 70-68, in the other semifinal on Friday.
Da'Sean Nelson scored six of his eight points in the final 2:30 of the contest, including four from the free throw line in the final 21.7 seconds, and the Rangers punched their ticket to Saturday's championship game.
Nelson sank two free throws with 2:30 left to give KC a 49-45 lead, but the Seahawks got to within a bucket, 49-47, with 1:14 to play with a layup.
After Da'Veon Thomas split a pair of freebies for the Rangers to make it a 50-47 contest with 53.2 seconds left, Lamar State was fouled on a 3-point attempt - hitting two of the charity shots to make it 50-49.
Nelson rebounded the third miss and was fouled, hitting both free throws with 21.7 seconds left to again give KC a three-point lead at 52-49.
After a LSPA layup with 14.2 seconds showing on the clock made it a 52-51 game, Nelson again went to the line and hit a couple with 12.5 seconds left for a 54-51 lead. Thomas got a steal on LSPA's next possession, drawing a quick foul. He missed both free throws with .6 seconds left - one on purpose - and the Seahawks were unable to get a shot attempt off as the buzzer sounded.
Paul Otieno led the way for KC with a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double. Dantwan Grimes scored nine points. Isaac Hoberecht joined Nelson with eight. Thomas and Mason Taylor had six apiece, and Duane Posey and Tobias Roland scored two each.
WOMEN
The KC Lady Rangers gave No. 1 seed Blinn all it wanted, but fell 56-52.
Kilgore led 52-51 with 1:47 left, but Blinn took the lead with 1:08 to play and put things away with free throws late.
Kerrighan Dunn scored 13 points in the loss for KC. Jada Hood finished with 11, Rahmena Henderson and D'Asia Thomas eight apiece, Tara Green six, Mckenze Brown four and Alexis Calderon two. Henderson also had eight rebounds, Brown and Hood three assists and Calderon three steals.