BASKETBALL
KC MEN WIN: PORT ARTHUR — The Kilgore College Rangers improved to 4-1 on the season and in Region XIV Conference pay with a 77-71 win over Lamar State-Port Arthur on Wednesday.
The Rangers will host Navarro at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Masters Gymnasium in Kilgore. Navarro is 2-3 on the year after defeating Paris, 79-55, on Wednesday.
The KC Lady Rangers (1-4, 0-1) will host Jacksonville (1-4, 0-1) at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Kilgore dropped a 58-56 decision to Panola, and Jacksonville fell to Paris, 86-53, on Wednesday.
SOFTBALL
WEATHERFORD — The Kilgore College softball team opened the season with 5-0 and 8-0 losses to Weatherford on Wednesday.
In the opener, KC managed four hits — singles from Lizzy Torres, Hannah Grumbles, Maddie Brewer and Calleigh King. Jenna Lewis struck out six and walked four in six innings to shoulder the pitching loss.
Madalyn Spears had two hits, and Torres, Natalie Castillo and Dajah Montgomery all chipped in with hits in the second game. Natalya Cueves and Macie McGibney pitched for KC. McGibney fanned three, walked three and gave up two earned runs in three innings. Cueves walked three and gave up three earned runs in 1.2 frames.
KC makes its home debut today with games at noon and 2 p.m. against Hill College at The Ballpark at KC Commons.
FOOTBALL
Kilgore College football coach Willie Gooden announced the signing of 28 high school athletes on Wednesday to add to the Ranger program.
Heading up the list are East Texas players Kaden Kenney (DL) of Kilgore, Vincent Peters (OL) of Linden-Kildare, Jahade Adams (DB) of Chapel Hill, Trayvon Kennedy (ATH) of Daingerfield and Micah Dudley (DL) of Henderson.
Other players included Dickinson OL/DL Leon Bell, Richardson DE Derek Burns, Jr., Fort Bend Marshall OL Lamont Vaz, North Caddo (Louisiana) OL Jormorin Griffin, Cypress Ranch WR Edwin Smith, Houston Heights ATH Kendric Rhymes, Conroe LB Tyler Trantham, Fort Bend Travis DB Cameron Moore, Fort Bend Hightower DL Kadarion Johnson, Lakeview Centennial OL Ricky Smallwood, Galveston Ball WR Nehemiah Noel, Silspeek PK Diego Gonzalez, Friendswood QB Luke Grden, Summer Creek PK Kolby King, Galveston Ball DL Terry Webb, Fort Bend Travis DL Joseph Cadette, Hempstead ATH Ken’Daylon Wilson, Mansfield RB Donerio Davenport, Manvel WR Jalen Walthall, Spring WR Aldyn Bradley, Pike Road (Alabama) OL Jeremiah Frazier, The Woodlands WR Jack Calhoun and San Antonio Cornerstone DB Nahamani Harris.