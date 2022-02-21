BASKETBALL
WOMEN
The Kilgore College Lady Rangers won their second game in a row on Saturday, earning a 63-56 road win against Bossier Parish Community Colllege.
Rahmena Henderson scored 26 points, jada Hood 16 and Kerrighan Dunn 13 for KC, which sank 14 of 22 free throws - including three in the final seconds to preserver the win.
KC moves to 19-9 overall and 9-7 in the Region XIV Conference with two games remaining - both at home - in the regular season. The Lady Rangers will host Jacksonville at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Panola at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Blinn leads the conference race at 13-3, followed by Tyler (12-4), Trinity Valley (11-4), Panola (11-5), Kilgore and Angelina (9-7), Bossier Parish (6-10), Paris (5-11), Jacksonville (2-13) and Coastal Bend (1-15).
MEN
The No. 4 ranked Kilgore College men, winners of five in a row, will visit Bossier Paris for a 7 p.m. contest on Wednesday and then close out regular season conference play at 4 p.m. on Saturday at home against Paris.
The Rangers and Lee College are tied atop the conference standings at 15-2, followed by Panola (11-7), Navarro and Paris (10-7), Lamar State (10-8), Tyler (9-8), Blinn (9-9), Bossier Parish (8-9), Angelina (7-9), Trinity Valley (6-11), Coastal Bend (5-11), Jacksonville (3-14) and Victoria (1-15).
SOFTBALL
Kilgore dropped a pair of games at home to Alvin on Sunday, falling 14-5 and 11-3.
Emalynn Redmann, Elizabeth Torres and Madison Trujillo all doubled in the 14-5 loss, with Trujillo, Caison Nachtigall, Redmann, Ashlyn Christy and Torres banging out two hits apiece and Redmann, Melissa Gress, Torres, Miya Brown and Christy driving in runs. Macie McGibney struck out seven and walked five in the pitching loss.
Trujillo doubled and singled, Remington Denman drove in two runs and Redmann added an RBI for KC in the 11-3 loss. Katelyn Segura and McGibney handled the pitching chores.
KC will host Galveston at 1 and 3 p.m. on Wednesday.