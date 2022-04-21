Kilgore College recently recognized 28 student-athletes who earned a spot on the Region 14 All-Academic Team.
To qualify, the students were required to have completed at least 30 hours of college coursework, accumulate at least a 3.25 GPA and had to have participated, or are scheduled to participate, in at least one season of varsity athletics.
Honorees included:
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Aaliyah Hill (Miami, Florida); Maya Scheitel-Taylor (Worthington, Minnesota); Kelci Wilson (Longview); Melissa Griondin (Levallois-Pettet, France); Tara Kessner (Houston); De’Asia Thomas (Tulsa, Oklahoma); Rahmena Henderson (Neptune, New Jersey); Jada Hood (Roseville, Minnesota); McKenze Brown (Longview).
MEN'S BASKETBALL: Chimaobi Ezekwesili (Houston); Dantwan Grimes (Ocala, Florida); Paul Otieno (Kenya); Da’Sean Nelson (Toledo, Ohio); Malik Grant (Canada); Mamadou Gueye (Senegal); Isaac Hoberecht (Carl Junction, Missouri).
FOOTBALL: Vincent Peters (Linden); Kenny Pham (Port Arthur); Keith Kendall Wright, Jr. (Longview); Derrick Jackson (Mount Enterprise); Anthony Isom (Houston); Zhyon Bell (Porter); Warren Robinson (Houston); Tristan Diggers (Hallsville); Xavier Orta (Garland); Colby Hebert (New Iberia, Louisiana); Christian Adame (San Antonio); Malcolm Mays (Arlington).
SOFTBALL
KC SPLITS: The Rangers opened a conference twinbill with a 6-2 win over Trinity Valley, but dropped a 9-2 decision in the nightcap at The Ballpark at KC Commons.
In the KC win, Dajah Montgomery doubled and drove in two runs, and Marissa Medina collected four hits and drove in a run. Karlee Wickersham had two hits ,and Caison Nachtigall and Remington Denman both contributed RBI. Medina went the distance in the circle, striking out eight, walking six and allowing no earned runs on one hit.
Denman homered, Torres doubled and singled and Ashlyn Christy drove in a run in the second game for KC. Macie McGibney took the pitching loss.
The Rangers will host Bossier Parish at 1 and 3 p.m. on Saturday.