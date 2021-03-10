From Staff Reports
MenCARTHAGE — Panola College freshman Cody Deen put on a shooting exhibition with 43 points in a 73-65 conference victory over the Kilgore College men March 10.
It didn’t matter where he shot the ball, or if he was contested. He just kept scoring – despite heavy pressure – nailing eight three-pointers (8-of-14) and making nine-of-10 free throws.
Deen was 13-of-22 overall with two steals and three assists.
KC was hampered with 20 turnovers (compared to 11 by Panola), but had four players in double figures offensively.
KJ Jenkins led KC in points with 16, Dantwan Grimes and Paul Otieno each scored 12 and Da’Sean Nelson scored 10.
Duane Posey came off the bench to chip in eight points and Stephan Morris scored four.
For Panola, Josh Miller was also in double figures with 13 points and seven rebounds.
The loss snaps KC’s three-game winning streak and puts the Rangers (8-4) in third place in Region XIV behind Trinity Valley (12-1) and Panola (10-3).
KC is home Saturday to face Lamar State College-Port Arthur. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. in Masters Gymnasium. Panola will visit Coastal Bend.
WomenJACKSONVILLE 53, KILGORE 46: The Jacksonville Lady Jaguars rallied from five down at the half, outscoring Kilgore 24-15 in the final quarter on the way to a 53-46 win.
The Lady Rangers drop to 5-9 overall and 4-6 in the conference with the loss. Jacksonville moves to 3-11 and 2-6.
Kilgore will return home to host Bossier Paris at 2 p.m. on Saturday.