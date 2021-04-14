When the final horn sounded this past Saturday in Jacksonville, Kilgore College head basketball coach Brian Hoberecht celebrated several victories.
Some of those he celebrated along with his team and a faithful following of KC basketball fans. Others, he kept to himself.
The Rangers (18-5) knocked off Trinity Valley, 68-67, to win the Region XIV Conference Tournament title and clinch a berth in the upcoming NJCAA National Tournament. That celebration — the cutting of the nets and the trophy presentation — took place on the floor of John Alexander Gymnasium, and Hoberecht happily joined in on the activity.
Later, when things calmed down a little, Hoberecht — in his 13th season at Kilgore — took time to appreciate a few other reasons the 2021 season has been special.
The win over Trinity Valley was the 400th in Hoberecht’s career, and one of the players helping cut down the nets was his son, Brendon, a sophomore on the Ranger team.
“It’s always special to coach your son, to watch him grow as a person, a student, a leader, a basketball player and all of those areas of his life and for him to contribute to the program in different ways. It’s been neat for both of us,” coach Hoberecht said.
Hoberecht (400-241) was an assistant coach at Emporia State from 1993-1997 and at Dodge City Community College from 1997-2000. He was head coach at Dodge City from 2000-2008, compiling a 156-95 record, and has gone 244-146 during his time at Kilgore.
The Rangers defeated Blinn, Navarro and Trinity Valley to win the regional tournament, and will open play at the NJCAA National Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas on Monday.
“To win a regional championship and get a chance to go to Hutch and win some games at the national tournament and see how we match up with some of the better teams in the country. ...it’s great to be able to do that.”
Brendon Hoberecht has played for two seasons at KC. He has seen action in 18 games this season, with his best game (so far) coming in an 89-67 win over Bossier Parish back on March 27 when he knocked down 6 of 7 3-pointers and finished with a team-leading 20 points.
Coach Hoberecht said coaching his son is special, but the approach isn’t really different than the approach with any player.
“From the moment he (Brendon) got here, it has always been about growth in all areas of his life,” the coach said. “We treat every situation with that as the overriding principle. He knew if it was a challenging situation or a moment of elation because of some success, it was always going to be about the growth process. We’ve been able to focus on that and treat each moment as needed.”
Still, there was one big difference.
“The only difference is Brendon gets to bring his laundry home and his step-mom does it for him,” the coach said.
NOTES: Hoberecht’s son Isaac, who moved to Kilgore and played one season with the Bulldogs, will sign a national letter-of-intent today at 10 a.m. to play at KC ... Kilgore’s opening national tournament game is set for 10 a.m. on Monday at the Hutchinson Sports Arena against host team Hutchinson, Kansas. A win would put the Rangers in the 2 p.m. game on Tuesday against unbeaten Mineral Area College from Park Hills, Missouri.