Two Kilgore College Ranger basketball players have been selected to play in the 2022 NJCAA Men’s Basketball Coaches All-Star Game in Las Vegas, Nevada.
KC sophomores Dantwan Grimes and Paul Otieno were selected for the Division I all-star team, as announced Wednesday by the NJCAA Men’s Basketball Coaches Association.
The game will be played May 14 at The Orleans Arena.
The Division I team will be led this year by Brian Hoberecht, who led KC to a 31-3 record, a Region XIV Conference Championship and an elite eight appearance at the NJCAA Division I Basketball Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas.
Twenty-four participants were selected nationwide from the three divisions of the NJCAA including 12 from Division I, six from Division II and six from Division III. The Division I list is full of names who were named to the NJCAA All-American list this season.
Grimes averaged 14.1 points per game, shot 35.8% from the field and was named as a Second-Team NJCAA All American.
Otieno averaged 11 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, shot 68.7 percent from the field and was named as an Honorable Mention NJCAA All-American.
They were an integral part of the success for the Rangers’ 49-9 record over the last two seasons.
Hoberecht will be joined on the bench by John Meeks, former head coach of Wallace State (N.C) and current First Vice President of the Junior College Basketball Coaches Association.