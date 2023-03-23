CORSICANA - The Navarro Lady Bulldogs earned a twinbill sweep over the Kilgore College Rangers on Wednesday in Region XIV Conference softball action, winning 11-0 in the opener and rallying for a 6-5 walk off win in the second game.
KC led 5-3 heading to the bottom of the seventh in the second game before Navarro pushed across three runs for the win.
Akyshia Cottrell tripled and Emalynn Redmann doubled in the loss for Kilgore. Redmann drove in two runs, and Brooklyn Malone singled and drove in a run. KeiAdriah Lister, Cottrell and Taylor Johnson all had two hits, and Koletta Galvan chipped in with a single.
Kaylee Schmitz took the pitching loss. She struck out six, walked two and gave up four earned runs in six innings.
KC finished with one hit in the first game, a single by Johnson. Alissa McClellan shouldered the pitching loss. She walked two and gave up three earned runs in two innings.
Kilgore will visit Tyler for games at 1 and 3 p.m. on Saturday, and then return home to host Paris at 1 and 3 p.m. on Wednesday.