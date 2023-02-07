EUNICE, La. - The Kilgore College softball team opened the season with a pair of losses on Monday, falling 11-0 and 16-11 to LSU-Eunice.
After being held hitless in the opener, the Ranger bats came alive in game two - pounding out 11 hits and pushing across 11 runs. KC led 11-10 before LSU-E scored six times in the bottom of the sixth.
Melissa Gress had a double, two singles and an RBI to lead KC at the plate. Isabella Garley doubled, singled and drove in a run. Akyshia Cottrell doubled. Emalynn Redmann had a single and three RBI. Hayeli Acosta, Kaylee Schmitz and Dalah Montgomery all singled and drove in runs, and Brooklyn Malone added an RBI for Kilgore. KeiAdriah Lister chipped in with a single.
Garley struck out two and walked four in five innings.
Kilgore will return to action on Friday, taking on Monroe College at 12:30 p.m. and Blinn at 4 p.m. in Brenham.