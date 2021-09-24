FORT WORTH - The Kilgore College Rangers opened the fall season with 3-2 and 15-5 losses to Texas Wesleyan University on Friday.
In the 3-2 loss, KC trailed 3-0 before scoring twice in the top of the sixth inning. The Rangers held a 6-4 advantage in hits, with Elizabeth Torres pacing the attack with a triple and a single.
Keyla Martinez and Madision Trujillo both doubled for the Rangers, with Simonne Sanders and Kaitlyn Cross adding singles. Sanders drove in a run for KC.
Macie McGibney worked six innings in the circle, striking out four with one walk and one earned run allowed.
Kilgore banged out 10 hits in the 15-5 loss.
Miya Brown, Marissa Medina and Emalynn Redman all doubled. Kailyn Clynch, Cross and Trujillo had two hits apiece. Brown drove in two runs, and Trujillo, Cross and Sanders all added RBI.
Medina, Ada Brown and McGibney handled the pitching chores. Brown struck out four and walked two, allowing three earned runs in four innings.
Kilgore will visit UT Tyler for games at 5 and 7 p.m. on Oct. 1.