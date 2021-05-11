For the Kilgore College softball team, the mission is simple.
Win and play again.
The Rangers (13-26-1) will host Northeast Texas Community College (12-29) in a play-in game today at 1 p.m. at The Ballpark at KC Commons in Kilgore. The winner advances to the Region XIV East Conference Tournament, and will take on Trinity Valley Community College at 2:30 p.m. on Friday at UT Tyler.
“The kids are excited,” KC head coach Trish Robinson said. “They’ve been working so hard. I know they’ll lay it all on the line, because they aren’t ready to go home. They’re not ready for the season to end.”
Kilgore ended the regular season being swept by TVCC, but the Rangers had won four in a row before that – including a 15-2, 7-6 sweep of Northeast Texas back on April 21 in Kilgore.
The Rangers also swept NCC (6-5 and 11-5) on March 29 in Mount Pleasant.
“We’re confident, but if you beat a team four times they say it’s hard to beat them a fifth time,” Robinson said. “I know the kids are ready and they’ll give everything they have for each other.”
Northeast Texas closed out the regular season being swept by Navarro (9-0 and 8-1), and has lost eight in a row heading into today’s contest.
Kilgore is led at the plate by Caison Nachtigall (.346, 16 runs), Calleigh King (.277, 6 RBI), Dajah Montgomery (3 HR, 8 RBI), Hannah Grumbles (.368, 7 HR, 26 RBI, 2 runs), Lizzy Torres (7 RBI), Maddie Brwer (.270, 10 doubles, 16 RBI), Marissa Medina (.342, 3 HR, 15 RBI, 37 runs, 30-33 on stolen base attempts), Natalie Castillo (.315) and Remington Denman (.320, 4 HR, 5 doubles, 19 RBI).
Jenna Lewis (4.45 ERA, 160 strikeouts, 67 walks in 121.1 IP) is the staff pitching ace.
NOTES: Kilgore started its softball program in 2013, and lost the first seven meetings against NTCC. Since that stretch of losses, KC has gone 19-8 against the Lady Eagles and KC leads the overall series 19-15 … KC has won five in a row and 10 of 13 against NTCC ... Today’s game will be streamed line by Will Massey on the Kilgore College Sports Network: https://www.facebook.com/groups/kcsportsnetwork