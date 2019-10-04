KILGORE - The Kilgore College softball team pushed across two runs in the bottom of the fourth to rally from a 4-2 deficit and earn a 4-4 tie with LSU-Alexandria in the second game of a fall season twinbill on Friday at the Ballpark at KC Commons.
LSU-A won the opener, 7-3.
In the nightcap, Dani Moreno and Brooke Arnold had two hits apiece, and Arnold and Hannah Grumbles both drove in a pair of runs for the Rangers. Lauren Corley, Mackenzie Pierpoint, Marissa Medina, Rachael Thomas and Hailee Jo Lewis all collected hits.
Jenna Lewis went the complete six inning in the circle for KC. She struck out four, walked none and allowed three earned runs.
In the first game, Callie Yellin doubled, Nicole King and Calleigh King drove in runs and Corley had two hits in the loss for Kilgore. Moreno, Pierpoint, Arnold, Medina and Raegan Busby all chipped in with hits.
Mattie McQuary struck out seven, walked six and gave up seven earned runs in five innings to shoulder the pitching loss. Moreno struck out one in an inning of scoreless work.
Kilgore will visit Louisiana-Monroe on Oct. 13 for games at noon and 2 p.m.