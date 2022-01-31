The 10th season in history of the Kilgore College softball program gets underway on Tuesday, and - weather permitting - Ranger fans will have plenty of opportunities to see the 2022 version this month.
Kilgore is scheduled to visit Weatherford College in double header action beginning at 1 p.m. Following a road trip to Hill College on Friday, the Rangers are scheduled to play 14 in a row at home - seven double headers - to close out the first month of the season.
KC, under second-year head coach Trish Robinson, finished 14-28-1 last season, winning a play-in game to reach the Region XIV Tournament for the third time in the last four full seasons. The Rangers earned tournament berths in 2017, 2019 and last season, and KC was 3-1 in league play back in 2020 when the campaign was halted due to COVID-19.
Returning for the Rangers this season are Caison Nachtigall, Dajah Montgomery, Elizabeth Torres, Macie McGibney, Marissa Medina and Remington Denman.
Denman hit .305 with five home runs, five doubles and 20 RBI a year ago. Medinal hit .335 with three home runs, eight doubles, two triples, 15 RBI, 34 stolen bases and 39 rns scored. Torres homered once and drove in eight runs, Montgomery homered three times and had 10 RBI and Nachtigall drove in seven runs on the year.
McGibney struck out 24 in 44.1 innings of work inside the pitcher's circle last spring, and Medina fanned 29 in 53 innings. In the fall, Ada Brown logged 8.2 innings in the circle.
Rounding out the KC roster are Miya Brown, Rachael Thomas, Karlee Wickersham, Emalynn Redmann, Simonne Sanders, Madison Trujillo, Melissa Gress, Katelyn Segura and Ashlyn Christy.
After Friday's trip to Hillsboro, the Rangers are scheduled to host double headers against Weatherford on Feb. 9, Lamar State-Port Arthur on Feb. 12, Angelina on Feb. 16, San Jacinto on Feb. 18, Alvin on Feb. 20, Galveston on Feb. 22 and Temple on Feb. 22.
Kilgore competes in the East Division of Region XIV along with Navarro, Bossier Parish, Paris, Northeast Texas Community College, Tyler and Trinity Valley.