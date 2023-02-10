BRENHAM — The Kilgore College softball team rolled to a 19-2 win over Monroe College and fell to Blinn (8-0) on Friday in a non-conference double header.
The Rangers (1-3) fell behind 2-1 after three innings against Monroe, but erupted for 11 runs in the fourth and added seven in the fifth. KC banged out 10 hits in the game.
Hayeli Acosta, Akyshia Cottrell and Trinity Edwards all had two hits for Kilgore, with Acosta and Cottrell driving in two runs apiece. Cottrell, Isabella Garley and Brooklyn Malone all doubled, Edwards and Malone drove in two runs apiece and Dalah Montgomery and Alissa McClellan added singles. Montgomery, McClellan, Emalynn Redmann, Taylor Johnson and Audrey Gilzow all drove in runs.
McClellan worked four innings in the circle for the pitching win. She struck out two, walked two and gave up one earned run on one hit. Gilzow pitched a hitless inning, striking out one.
KC managed three hits in the loss to Blinn. Acosta singled twice, and Cottrell added one hit. Kaylee Schmitz shouldered the pitching loss. She struck out three and walked one in 3.1 innings.
Kilgore will return to action on Sunday with games at 1 and 3 p.m. at San Jacinto-South.