KILGORE - The Kilgore College softball team bounced back from an opening 12-1 loss to Temple to edge the Lady Leopards 2-1 in the second game, salvaging a non-conference split on Sunday at The Ballpark at KC Commons.
Alissa McClellan struck out two, walked one and allowed one earned run in a complete-game 2-1 victory. KC scored both runs in the bottom of the second inning.
Akyshia Cottrell doubled, singled and drove in both Kilgore runs from the top spot in the lineup. Emalynn Redmann, Brooklyn Malone, McClellan and KeiAdriah Lister all chipped in with singles.
In the opening game, Hayeli Acosta singled twice and drove in a run for the Rangers. Cottrell, Redmann, Lister and McClellan all had hits. McClellan fanned three with no walks in five innings to take the loss.
Kilgore will return to action on Wednesday with games at 1 and 3 p.m. at Galveston.