KILGORE - Remington Denman's grand slam highlighted an eight-run inning for Kilgore College, and the Rangers rallied for a 10-2 win over Weatherford to earn a split on Wednesday at The Ballpark at KC Commons.
Weatherford won the opener, 14-4.
In the nightcap, Weatherford took a 2-0 lead in the first, but Kilgore pushed two runs across in the bottom of the frame and then erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Kilgore had eight hits, including a double from Marissa Medina, two singles from Emalynn Redmann and Caison Nachtigall and singles by Karlee Wickersham and Elizabeth Torres to go along with Denman's grand slam.
Redmann, Melissa Gress, Nachtigall and Torres all drove in runs.
Macie McGibney went the distance in the pitcher's circle for KC. She struck out three, walked four and allowed two earned runs on two hits.
Kilgore managed five hits in the opening game, including a three-run home run by Dajah Montgomery in the bottom of the fourth that made it a 6-3 contest.
Medina added a double, and Wickersham, Redmann and Nachtigall all chipped in with singes.
Medina struck out four and walked six in 4.2 innings.
The Rangers will return to action with back-to-back double headers at home this weekend. KC will host Lamar State Port Arthur at 1 and 3 p.m. on Saturday and Howard at 1 and 3 p.m. on Sunday.