KC Sports Information
KILGORE — Kilgore College softball earned two conference victories against Paris Junior College on Wednesday, walking off with 9-8 and 5-4 wins at The Ballpark at KC Commons.
Game 1Remington Denman knocked in the game-winning run on a double for a 9-8 walk off victory. The game was tied 8-8 in the bottom of the tenth when Denman doubled on a 0-1 count, scoring the winning run.
KC had 15 hits and the Dragons had 10 in the high-scoring affair.
PJC captured the lead in the third inning when Jessika Roberts singled on a 2-1 count, scoring a run.
KC evened things up at eight in the bottom of the seventh inning when Caison Nachtigall singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.
The Rangers notched six runs in the fourth inning with RBI’s by Dajah Montgomery, Hannah Grumbles, Calleigh King and Marissa Medina.
Medina toed the rubber for KC, allowing nine hits and eight runs over five and two-thirds innings, striking out one and walking one.
Makayla Trevino, Medina and Montgomery all with multiple hits. Trevino went 4-for-5 at the plate to lead the Rangers in hits.
Game 2Denman hustled home on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh to claim a 5-4 victory over the Dragons.
The Rangers got on the board in the first inning with an RBI single by Maddie Brewer and scored again in the bottom of the third on an RBI groundout by Denman.
PJC took the lead in the fifth, 3-2, with a three-run home run by Jessika Roberts, but KC tied the game up at three runs in the bottom of the fifth thanks to an RBI fly ball by Denman, scoring Nachtigall.
Paris took the lead once again, 4-3, in the top of the seventh on an RBI fly ball, but KC tied the game up at four runs in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI single by Denman.
With Denman on second base, Brewer advanced Denman to third base on a sacrifice fly. On the third pitch of an at bat by Montgomery, the PJC pitcher lost control with a wild pitch, allowing Denman to score the game-winning run.
Jenna Lewis earned the victory for KC, pitching all seven innings, allowing two hits and four runs, striking out six.
Nachtigall led KC with two hits in four at bats, Medina had three stolen bases and Nachtigall had two stolen bases.
KC will host Northeast Texas Community College at 1 and 3 p.m. on Saturday.