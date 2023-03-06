Defending champion and back-to-back national tournament qualifier Kilgore College opens action at the NJCAA Region XIV Tournament on Tuesday, while the KC women take a three-game winning streak into tournament action on Wednesday.
The tournament runs through Saturday at Tyler Junior College's Wagstaff Gymnasium.
The KC men closed out the regular season with a 58-51 win over Tyler, and will take a 19-10 record into the conference tournament. Lamar State-Port Arthur is 12-18.
KC defeated Lamar State 87-68 when the two teams met in Kilgore back on Dec. 7.
The KC Lady Rangers are riding a three-game winning streak heading into the tournament - all three wins coming on the road. Kilgore ended regular season action with a 71-64 win over Panola College on Saturday, with Jazmyn Sostand scoring 18 points, Alyssia Thorne 17, Jakiyah Bell, Alexis Anderson and Nyla Inmon nine apiece, Emmia Johnson five, Jermia Green three and Aaliyah Davis one.
Anderson collected 13 rebounds, Green had six assists, Inmon five assists and Sostand, Anderson and Inmon two blocks apiece.
The Lady Rangers are 13-16 on the year. First-round opponent Tyler, the defending national champion, is 20-10.
Tyler defeated KC 75-69 in Kilgore and 82-69 at TJC in regular season play.
The men's first round schedule on Tuesday includes: No. 8 Tyler (15-14) vs. No. 9 Navarro (15-14), 1 p.m.; No. 5 Coastal Bend (19-11) vs. No. 12 Paris (10-20), 3 p.m.; No. 7: Angelina (14-15) vs. No. 10 Bossier Parish (14-15), 6 p.m.; and No. 6 Kilgore (19-10) vs. No. 11 Lamar State-Port Arthur (12-18), 8 p.m.
It's Ladies Day on Wednesday. The quarterfinal schedule includes: No. 1 Blinn (28-2) vs. No. 8 Jacksonville (11-16), 1 p.m.; No. 4 Angelina (16-12) vs. No. 5 Panola (17-12), 3 p.m.; No. 2 Trinity Valley (28-2) vs. No. 7 Paris (10-18), 6 p.m.; and No. 3 Tyler (20-10) vs. No. 6 Kilgore (13-16), 8 p.m.
The men return on Thursday for quarterfinals — No. 1 Lee (25-5) vs winner of Tyler-Navarro, 1 p.m.; No. 4 Trinity Valley (11-18) vs. winner of Coastal Bend-Paris, 3 p.m.; No. 2 Panola (26-4) vs winner of Angelina-Bossier Parish, 6 p.m.; and No. 3 Blinn (23-7) vs winner of Kilgore-Lamar State, 8 p.m.
On Friday, both the women and men will have games.
Women's semifinals include: winner Blinn-Jacksonville vs. winner Angelina-Panola, 1 p.m.; and winner Trinity Valley-Paris vs. winner Tyler-Kilgore, 3 p.m.
Men's semifinals are scheduled for 6 and 8 p.m.
On Championships Saturday, the women's title game is at 4 p.m., followed by the men at 7 p.m.
All tournament tickets will be sold online using the Apache Athletics Ticketing service, HomeTown Ticketing, at https://www.apacheathletics.com/tickets
Ticket prices for each session will be $8 for adults, $5 for students (must present a student ID) and children under 12, and free for children under 5. A tournament pass will be available for $40.
The winner of the women's tournament advances to the NJCAA Division I National Tournament, which is scheduled for March 22-27 at the Rip Griffin Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian University in Lubbock.
The winner of the men's tournament advances to the NJCAA Division I National Tournament, which is scheduled for March 20-25 at the Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson, Kansas.