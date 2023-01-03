The No. 15 ranked Kilgore College Rangers return to Region XIV Conference action on Wednesday, playing host Jacksonville in a 7 p.m. contest at Masters Gymnasium.
Kilgore is 11-3 overall and 3-1 in conference play, and the Rangers have won four of five following a 109-70 win over Tribulation Prep back on Dec. 31.
C.J. Luster scored 24 points to lead a balanced Ranger attack against Tribulation Prep. DaVeon Thomas added 14, Dorian Benford 12, Terrance Dixon and Julian Keitt 10 apiece, Isaac Hoberecht and Michael Miller eight apiece, Tyree Davis six, Kingsley Ijeoma five and Mamadou Gueye one.
Benford recorded a double-double, adding 10 rebounds. Thomas led with four assists, and Thomas and Benford blocked two shots apiece. Luster came away with two steals.
Following Wednesday's game, the Rangers will visit Blinn on Saturday and then return home next Wednesday to host Angelina College.
Kilgore, Paris, Panola and Navarro are tied atop the East standings in the Region XIV Conference at 3-1. Tyler is 2-2, and Bossier Parish and Trinity Valley are both 0-4.
In the South, Lee is 4-0, Blinn 3-1, Angelina and Coastal Bend 2-2 and Jacksonville, Lamar State-Port Arthur and Victoria 1-3.
WOMEN
The KC women (7-7, 1-1) have won two in a row since returning from the holiday break - knocking off Sweard (76-65) and Midland (62-55) at home.
KC will take on Temple in non-conference action at home in a 2 p.m. contest on Thursday, and then resume conference play at Trinity Valley on Jan. 11.
Against Seward on Dec. 31, the Lady Rangers were led by Ma'Kaila Lewis with 22 points and Nyla Inmon with 21. Jazmyn Sostand added 10, Emmia Johnson seven, Aylanna Winn five, Alyssia Thorne four, Jakiyah Bell and Kamryn Gibson three apiece and Aaliyah Davis one. Lewis had 14 rebounds, Inmon 13 and Sostand nine. Inmon added three assists, Sostand three blocks and Inmon three steals.
Inmon had 15 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and four blocks in the win over Midland. Gibson and Lewis finished with 10 points apiece, Sostand seven, Johnson and Davis six apiece and Winn and Thorne four apiece. Lewis also came up with three steals.
Blinn and Angelina are tied atop the league standings at 2-0. Trinity Valley and Tyler are both 1-0, Kilgore and Panola 1-1 and Jacksonville, Pairs and Coastal Bend 0-2.