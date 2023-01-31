The 2022-2023 basketball season is down to less than 10 regular season games for the Kilgore College Lady Rangers and Rangers, which means four more weeks of fine-tuning and jockeying for playoff positioning in the rough and tumble Region XIV Conference.
Both KC teams will be in action on Wednesday, with the Lady Rangers playing host to Panola College in a 5:30 p.m. contest at Masters Gymnasium and the men visiting Bossier Parish for a 5 p.m. game.
WomenThe Lady Rangers have won two in a row since snapping a four-game slide, upending Coastal Bend (78-46) and Jacksonville (51-38) to bring a 9-11 record overall and a 3-4 conference mark into Wednesday’s game.
Panola, coming of a 74-49 loss at Tyler on Saturday, is 4-3 in conference play and 13-7 overall.
Blinn leads the conference with a spotless 7-0 record, followed by Trinity Valley at 6-1, Tyler at 5-2, Panola at 4-3, Angelina at 4-4, Kilgore at 3-4, Paris at 2-5, Jacksonville at 1-6 and Coastal Bend at 0-7.
Counting Wednesday’s contest, the Lady Rangers have nine games remaining in the regular season, with four games at home. KC will visit Angelina for a 2 p.m. contest on Saturday.
Kilgore and Panola met three times last season, with the Lady Rangers notching two wins. The teams split in the regular season — KC earning a 60-55 win and Panola notching a 63-58 victory — and the Lady Rangers opened the Region XIV Conference Tournament with a 49-42 win over the Fillies.
MenThe Rangers are 14-7 overall and 6-5 in conference play after suffering a 76-60 setback at home against Panola on Saturday. Bossier Parish is 11-10 and 3-8, and the Cavaliers have dropped two in a row — including a 100-85 loss at Navarro on Saturday.
Kilgore has eight games remaining, including Wednesday’s game — four at home and four on the road. The Rangers will host Paris at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Panola is 10-2 to sit atop the Region XIV Conference East Zone standings. Navarro is 7-5, Kilgore 6-5, Paris 5-6, Trinity Valley 5-7, Tyler 4-7 and Bossier Paris 3-8.
In the South Zone, Lee is 11-0, Blinn 9-3, Coastal Bend 8-3, Angelina 4-7, Lamar State-Port Arthur 4-8, Victoria 2-9 and Jacksonville 1-10.
Kilgore and Bossier Parish met three times last season. Bossier Parish put an end to KC’s 17-game winning streak to open the season with a 109-101 decision in overtime, but Kilgore knocked off the Cavaliers 82-61 on the road and then defeated BPCC 71-65 at the conference tournament.