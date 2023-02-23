The Kilgore College basketball teams split a pair of Region XIV Conference road games on Wednesday.
The Lady Rangers trekked to Beeville and handed Coastal Bend a 105-64 thumping while the Rangers dropped a 76-69 decision in Carthage to the Panola Ponies.
WOMEN
Jazmyn Sostand poured in 27 points to lead the way for Kilgore, which had five players scoring in double figures.
Nyla Inmon added 20 for KC, with Jermia Green scoring 17, Aaaiyah Davis 14, Ma'Kaila Lewis 12, Kamryn Gibson six, Jakiyah Bell five and Alexis Anderson four.
The 105 points is a season high for the Lady Rangers, who last scored 100 points in a game back on Nov. 1 in the season-opener against the ETBU JV (100-45).
The Lady Rangers improved to 11-16 overall and 5-9 in the conference with the win. KC will visit Jacksonville on Tuesday and then close out the regular season at Panola on March 4.
MEN
Panola raced out to a 34-21 lead at halftime, but had to hold off a late KC rally.
Yaphet Moundi scored 19, John Wilson 17 and Christian Henry 12 for Panola.
Kilgore was paced by DaVeon Thomas with 27 points, five rebounds and two assists. Joe Manning scored nine points, Dorian Benford and Julian Kiett eight apiece, Terrance Dixon seven, Isaac Hoberecht five, Tyree Davis three and Michael Miller two.
Benford had six rebounds and five blocked shots, and Hoberecht, Manning and Miller came away with two steals apiece.
The Rangers drop to 17-10 overall and 9-8 in conference play with the loss. Kilgore will host Bossier Parish in a 4 p.m. contest on Saturday at Masters Gymnasium.