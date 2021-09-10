Kilgore (1-0) vs. Blinn (0-0)
Time: 7 p.m. tonight
Stadium: Cub Stadium, Brenham
Coaches
Kilgore: Willie Gooden
Blinn: Ryan Mahon
Last week: Kilgore 49, Tyler 28; Blinn's scheduled game with Southern-Shreveport was postponed
Up next: Northeastern Oklahoma at Kilgore; Blinn at Cisco
Players to watch
Kilgore: QB Malcolm Mays (22 of 29, 337 yards, 4 TD, 1 interception; 1 rushing TD) ... RB Garrison Johnson (6 carries, 76 yards, 1 TD) ... RB Kennieth Lacy (9 carries, 58 yards) ... WR Cassius Allen (5 catches, 76 yards) ... WR Willie McCoy (5 catches, 115 yards, 1 TD) ... DB Jordan Moore (14 tackles) ... LB Keith Harris (11 tackles) ... DL Maurice Westmoreland (1.5 sacks) ... DB Jaylen Stanford (1 interception)
Did you know: Kilgore quarterback Malcolm Mays was named the NJCAA Football DI Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Tyler last week ... Today’s game marks the 81st meeting all-time between Kilgore and Blinn, and KC leads the series 47-33 … The teams first met back in 1954, with Kilgore rolling to a 73-6 win … The teams have met twice in the playoffs, and Blinn won both of those games … KC won this past spring, 56-21
Around the SWJCFC: Northeastern Oklahoma at Trinity Valley; Navarro at Tyler; RPA at Cisco; Maricopa Mustangs at New Mexico Military Institute