KILGORE - A 17-0 run to end the first quarter put the Kilgore College Lady Rangers in firm control here Wednesday. A 13-0 outburst to end the first half ended any drama the game might have offered.
Overall, it was total domination by KC as the Lady Rangers halted a four-game losing skid with a convincing 88-54 win over the Coastal Bend Lady Cougars in Region XIV Conference action at Masters Gymnasium.
The win moves Kilgore to 18-9 overall and 8-7 in conference play. Coastal Bend drops to 3-23 and 1-14 with the loss.
Kerrighan Dunn led the way for Kilgore with 21 points, adding six rebounds, five assists and four steals. Jada Hood dropped in 18 points to go along with seven assists. Rahmena Henderson finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists and five steals. Mckenze Brown and Naomi Shorts had nine points apiece, Tara Kessner six and Vianey Galvan, D'Asia Thomas and Tara Green four each.
Savanna Smith scored 22 and Ari Gallardo 17 in the loss for Coastal Bend.
Kilgore never trailed in the contest, opening the game with a 3-pointer from Dunn and building a quick 9-2 lead before the Lady Cougars chipped away and tied things at 10-10 with a triple from Gallardo.
KC answered with a 17-0 outburst to end the first quarter, with Henderson opening the floodgates with a layup. Shorts sank a couple of freebies, Hood hit a jumper and a 3-pointer during the run, Thomas buried a short jumper and Brown capped things with back-to-back hoops for a 27-10 Lady Ranger cushion heading to the second stanza.
Kilgore was comfortably in front at 35-17 following a 3-pointer by Shorts with 6:05 to play in the half, and after Coastal Bend got a triple from Gallardo and a layup by Jada Beasley, Henderson drilled a 3-pointer to open a 10-0 KC run to end the half.
The only drama remaining in the second half was waiting to see if KC could hit the century mark for the second time this season against Coastal Bend. The Lady Rangers rolled to a 109-46 win in Beeville back in January, but settled for 88 points and a comfortable 34-point win on Wednesday.
KC has three games remaining to improve its conference positioning for the upcoming regional tournament. The Lady Rangers visit Bossier Paris on Saturday, host Jacksonville next Wednesday and then close out the regular season at home against Panola on Feb. 26.